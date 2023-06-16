The Washington Post Names IntelliDyne, LLC a 2023 Washington-Area Top Workplace

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a market-leading Government Information Technology Organization has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the Washington Metro area, especially as they celebrate their 10th anniversary of highlighting companies that prioritize employee wellbeing," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Marisa Krafsig. "This honor underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving and positive culture at IntelliDyne. We believe that a strong workplace culture is the foundation of our success, driving employee engagement and collaboration. Our focus on cultivating a supportive and inclusive environment empowers our employees to excel, innovate, and make a meaningful impact. We are grateful to our exceptional team for their commitment and contributions. We remain dedicated to nurturing our vibrant workplace culture as we continue to evolve and thrive," Krafsig concluded. IntelliDyne has earned the designation of Top Workplace USA for the past three years and was named a Washington-Area Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2022 as well.

"For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. "As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and see the full list of this year's honorees here.

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne is a market-leading Government Information Technology Organization enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in IT Infrastructure Management, Data Automation, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

