The Washington Post to serve as media partner for National Press Club’s Help The Heroes campaign

"Help The Heroes is all about neighbors helping neighbors in this time of need," said National Press Club President Michael Freedman. "So we are grateful and honored to have the backing and support of The Washington Post – one of the most respected newspapers in the country and a pillar of the DC community."

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, hospitals are preparing for a nightmare scenario this fall when flu patients and COVID-19 patients may swamp hospital wards. There is appropriate concern that this will exhaust the staff. "I worry the most about the ability of the workforce to step into the ring again. Adrenaline can only take you so far," said Dr. Brandan Carr of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Help The Heroes is funded by donations from corporations, foundations and non-profits. Donations for Help The Heroes go to the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's affiliated 501c-3. To learn more about Help The Heroes or to make a contribution, please visit: http://www.press.org/hth

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

