The Waste to Energy (WtE) and Waste Management Market in India, 2019-2025 - High Population Growth & Changing Lifestyles to Increase Waste Volumes in India

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste to Energy and Waste Management Market in India - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian garbage to offer a business opportunity of USD 14 billion by 2025, set to unlock new business avenues in the waste treatment industry.



The growing economies across the globe are observing an increase in urban population, rise in per capita income level and increasing consumption level. With India growing on similar grounds, increase in purchasing power has led to more affordability and accessibility of the resources that increased the levels of municipal as well as industrial wastes across the Indian states. Having said that close to 62 MT waste is generated on an annual basis which will increase by two times by 2030.



The increase in municipal solid waste (MSW) and industrial waste has led to a rise in public health concerns and environmental impacts due to the production of greenhouse gases. Of the total generated municipal solid waste, close to 45% is actually treated with rest is thrown on the designated landfills, sewage and water bodies.



More than 50% of the total solid waste generated remains untreated and dumped on the landfills due to the lack of efficient waste management system in India. As municipal solid waste (MSW) holds close to 75% of the total waste generated in India, there lies an investment opportunity for the private players to convert a pile of garbage into the income streams.



Business Case for Waste Management in India

NTPC to set up about 100 waste-to-energy pollution free plants across the country

India has the potential to generate approximately 3 GW of electricity from waste by 2050

has the potential to generate approximately 3 GW of electricity from waste by 2050 The government allows 100% FDI under the automatic route for urban infrastructure areas including waste management subject to relevant rules and regulations

The central government has been implementing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, emphasizing waste management at different stages of generation, collection and disposal

Municipal solid waste management sector in India is projected to see capital and O&M requirement of close to USD 65 Billion by 2030

is projected to see capital and O&M requirement of close to by 2030 India has the potential to generate approximately 90 Million Tonnes/ Year of waste by 2030-2032

has the potential to generate approximately 90 Million Tonnes/ Year of waste by 2030-2032 High population growth an changing lifestyles to increase the waste volumes in India

Key Highlights

Evaluating the waste to energy potential in India from urban and industrial waste

from urban and industrial waste Tracking the on/off grid development of waste to energy in India

Examining the quantity & characteristics implications on effective waste management

In depth study of region wise growth enablers for waste to energy in India

Examining the decision support matrix for waste to energy plants factoring risks & intermittent challenges

Evaluating the sources of revenue generation by waste to energy projects in India

Analyzing the opportunity sizing for value chain players to 2025 under municipal solid waste management

Key Topics Covered



Waste to Energy & Circular Economy of India Managing MSW: Global Fact Check & Indian Perspective Waste Collection & Transportation Municipal Solid Waste Based Waste to Energy - State Wise Index of the Potential Phase Wise Analysis of Waste to Energy Project Development Sustainability of Waste to Energy Projects & Benchmarking Cost Elements Industrial Waste in India & Opportunity Sizing to 2025 Plastic Recycling Market in India and Outlook to 2025 Metal Recycling/Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market in India and Outlook to 2025 Food Waste Market in India and Outlook till 2025 Waste Management Service Opportunity Market in India and Opportunity to 2025

