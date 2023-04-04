After switching from a cumbersome on-premise PMS platform,The Waterfront Inn benefits from Stayntouch PMS' intuitive interface, seamless integrations, and mobile flexibility to deliver elevated southern hospitality.

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in providing cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced a partnership with The Waterfront Inn, a luxury boutique hotel located at Lake Sumter Landing Town Square in The Villages, FL. The Waterfront Inn chose Stayntouch to deliver its flexible and easy-to-use cloud PMS to its upscale south Florida property.

The Waterfront Inn Leverages Stayntouch PMS to Deliver a Luxury Experience with Southern Charm

Located on Lake Sumter outside of Orlando, The Waterfront Inn delivers spacious upscale rooms with classic southern charm. After struggling with its previous on-premise platform, The Waterfront Inn transitioned to Stayntouch's cloud PMS to facilitate smoother operations, streamline integrations, and elevate the guest experience.

Jeff Johnsen, General Manager at The Waterfront Inn, said, "Our idea of great hospitality starts and ends with southern charm, and we want to help our guests immerse themselves in the beauty that Florida has to offer. Before Stayntouch, we dealt with a legacy on-premise platform that was very restrictive in its usability, learnability, and integrations. With Stayntouch PMS, we can train new staff in just hours, and it has been extremely easy for our staff to learn and operate the platform. Even more importantly, our employees have the flexibility they need to prioritize our guests as soon as they enter our doors and deliver more meaningful interactions."

Priya Rajamani, the VP of Implementation and Support for Stayntouch replied, "We're excited to have partnered with The Waterfront Inn to help them make the transition from a burdensome on-premise system to one that is powerful and easy-to-use. We've specifically designed our platform to be easy for new hires to learn during onboarding, and provide additional learning opportunities through our extensive knowledge base and on-demand learning resources. The Waterfront Inn is a perfect example of how hoteliers can deploy a flexible and intuitive system to enhance their employees' potential and their guests' experience."

About The Waterfront Inn

The Luxurious Boutique That's a Longtime Favorite. The southern charm was built into The Waterfront Inn, and our legacy has grown with every visitor who has enjoyed our hospitality. Our boutique hotel offers much more than spacious, upscale rooms appointed with all the modern amenities. Our well-manicured property offers stunning vistas of both Lake Sumter and Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course. Enjoy cocktail hour or treat yourself to a delectable dish at Amelia's, our on-site restaurant. Unwind in the outdoor pool, soak in our whirlpool spa, or stroll down to Market Square to enjoy shopping and entertainment. From spending a single night's stay to hosting a full wedding reception or corporate event, The Waterfront Inn is ready to make your time here unforgettable.

About AHC Hospitality

AHC Hospitality is a management company specializing in customized hospitality solutions for a portfolio of major hotel and restaurant brands including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Ruth's Hospitality Group and more. AHC Hospitality has a proven track record of identifying and implementing operational and revenue-generating efficiencies for its collection of top-performing hotels and restaurants through the creation of innovative alternatives to the traditional hospitality experience.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

