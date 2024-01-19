The Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to grow by USD 432.08 million from 2022 to 2027, The need for high accuracy and efficiency to cut exotic materials is a key factor driving market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The waterjet cutting machines market is set to grow by USD 432.08 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.52%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, End-user, and Geography.  The waterjet cutting machines market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High initial cost of implementation will hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027
The report also covers the following areas:

An Innovative International Ltd., AAG INC., Dardi International Corp., ESAB Corp., Foshan Yongshengda Machinery Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Sino Achieve Mechanical Equipment Co. Ltd., Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Inc., Koike Aronson Inc., Leading Edge Cutting Solutions Inc., Metronics Technologies SLU, Optomec Inc., Resato International BV, SCM GROUP Spa, Shape Technologies Group Inc., Shenyang AUTOFU Technology Co. Ltd., STM waterjet GmbH, Sugino Machine Ltd., and Waterjet Corporation s.r.l. are some of the major market participants.

The Waterjet Cutting Machines Market is propelled by the growing demand for precision cutting technology in various industries such as aerospace component manufacturing, automotive parts fabrication, metal cutting, and more. Abrasive Waterjet Cutting and Pure Waterjet Cutting methods, driven by high-pressure pumps, CNC control systems, and advanced technologies like 3D Waterjet Cutting, offer unparalleled cutting accuracy and versatility across materials like glass, stone, and composites. Market trends emphasize the adoption of Multi-Axis Cutting Heads, Water Recycling Systems, and Robotic Waterjet Solutions, while compliance with industry standards and environmental impact considerations further contribute to the market's evolution. Custom configurations, maintenance services, and waterjet safety equipment ensure a comprehensive solution for diverse applications.

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Application 
    • Metal Cutting
    • Glass Cutting
    • Stone Cutting
    • Others
  • End-user 
    • Metal Fabrication
    • Automotive
    • Electrical And Electronics
    • Aerospace And Defense
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the metal cutting segment will be significant during the forecast period. Exotic metal includes stainless steel, titanium alloys, nickel, and cobalt. Heat-resistant superalloys are a crucial component in the manufacturing of products, such as automobiles, aeronautics, defense, and electronics. These heat-resistant metals require a cold-cutting process. As a result, there is a growing demand for waterjet machinery in metal-cutting applications.

Driver -The need for high accuracy and efficiency are required for cutting exotic materials is notably driving the market growth. Waterjet cutting machines have become increasingly popular in various industries for their ability to cut a wide range of materials with high precision. Unlike heat-based cutting methods that rely on laser or plasma cutting machines for metal parts, waterjet cutting is suitable for a wider variety of materials, including reflective, conductive, heat-resistant, and heat-sensitive ones. This makes it a versatile and efficient option for many businesses.

Trends

The emergence of compact waterjet cutting machines is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. 

Challenge 

The availability of alternate cutting machine technologies is a significant challenge hindering market growth. 

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist waterjet cutting machines market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the waterjet cutting machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the waterjet cutting machines market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waterjet cutting machines market vendors

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

