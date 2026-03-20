The We Can't Wait Coalition Applauds Senators Collins and Hassan For Introducing Legislation to Restore Fairness for Disabled Americans

Bipartisan Legislation Would Give Disabled Americans the Option to Access Earned Benefits Immediately

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Can't Wait Coalition today praised U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for introducing The We Can't Wait Act. This bipartisan legislation would allow Americans with disabilities to choose to receive their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits immediately upon approval, rather than enduring a mandatory five-month waiting period.

Current law requires disabled claimants to wait five months before they can receive their first SSDI payment, even though their disability has already been confirmed by the Social Security Administration (SSA). During this period, many Americans face impossible choices between obtaining timely medical treatment, covering basic living expenses, and beginning rehabilitation toward a potential return to work.

The We Can't Wait Act would solve this problem by giving eligible individuals the option to bypass the five-month waiting period in exchange for a modest reduction in their monthly benefit amount. Further, the legislation ensures this reduction will have no negative fiscal impact upon the Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund over the 75-year projection period.

"Senators Collins and Hassan are extraordinary leaders in seeking fairness and choice for Americans with disabilities," said Jason Turkish on behalf of the We Can't Wait Coalition. "The We Can't Wait Act is a commonsense, fiscally responsible solution to a serious but solvable problem: for too long, disabled Americans have been unable to access SSDI benefits when they need them most, even though they have paid into the SSDI program throughout their working lives. Heartbreakingly, the five-month now confronting disabled workers has forced many to delay medical treatment, resulting in bankruptcy and death."

According to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report, long wait times in the SSDI application and appeals process poses severe consequences for disabled Americans, including the death of more than 100,000 American workers while awaiting a decision on their SSDI eligibility and bankruptcy filings by an estimated 50,000 workers while they waited for SSDI coverage.

"The We Can't Wait Act pinpoints and addresses a significant source of hardship in the current system while maintaining fiscal responsibility," said Mr. Turkish. "As a result, we are deeply grateful to Senators Collins and Hassan for their efforts to restore fairness for Americans with disabilities."

The We Can't Wait Act is supported by dozens of organizations committed to the rights, dignity, and well-being of people with disabilities. Key provisions of this landmark legislation include:

Providing an option to bypass the five-month waiting period and receive earned SSDI benefits without delay.

Maintaining actuarial balance in the SSDI Trust Fund over the 75-year projection period.

Preserving SSDI's eligibility, determination, and benefits policies for those deferring benefits for five months.

Requiring SSA to provide an online calculator so applicants can make informed decisions about their options.

"The We Can't Wait Act honors the contributions hardworking Americans with disabilities have made, while removing an arbitrary barrier to the benefits they have earned and deserve," said Mr. Turkish. "Senators Collins and Hassan have accurately described this legislation as 'straightforward, compassionate and fiscally responsible'. We would add that it is also urgently needed and call on the U.S. Senate to swiftly pass this vital reform."

About The We Can't Wait Coalition: The We Can't Wait Coalition is a national movement of individuals and organizations dedicated to resolving the Social Security Disability Insurance exclusions that today deeply impact Americans with disabilities.

SOURCE We Can’t Wait Coalition