The We Can't Wait Coalition Welcomes Deaf Equality to Growing List of Prominent Organizations Seeking to Restore Fairness for Disabled Americans

The We Can't Wait Coalition is a Leading Supporter of Bipartisan Legislation that

Would Give Disabled Americans the Option to Access Earned Benefits Immediately

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Can't Wait Coalition today welcomed Deaf Equality (https://deafequality.org/) as the Coalition's newest member. A national movement of individuals and organizations dedicated to resolving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) exclusions, the We Can't Wait Coalition advocates for legislative and regulatory action to meet the pressing needs of Americans with disabilities and their families.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Deaf Equality," said Jason Turkish on behalf of the We Can't Wait Coalition. "Deaf Equality is a tireless advocate for equality for all Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Hard of Hearing, and Late Deafened people in the United States. As such, their leadership, passion, and expertise will be of enormous value as the community for disability rights works to positively update the Social Security Disability Insurance program."

Today, U.S. law requires disabled claimants to wait five months before they can receive their first SSDI payment, even though their disability has already been confirmed by the Social Security Administration (SSA). During this period, many Americans face impossible choices between obtaining timely medical treatment, covering basic living expenses, and beginning rehabilitation toward a potential return to work.

In response, U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have introduced The We Can't Wait Act. This bipartisan legislation would allow Americans with disabilities to choose to receive their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits immediately upon approval, rather than enduring a mandatory five-month waiting period. Specifically, The We Can't Wait Act would give eligible individuals the option to bypass the five-month waiting period in exchange for a modest adjustment to their monthly benefit amount. Further, the legislation ensures this reduction will have no negative fiscal impact upon the Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund over the 75-year projection period.

"Deaf Equality is pleased to join the We Can't Wait Coalition in its quest for reform," said Howard Rosenblum, Founder and CEO of Deaf Equality. "The We Can't Wait Act is a commonsense solution to a serious problem that for too long has disadvantaged all individuals with disabilities, including those from the deaf and hard of hearing communities. By providing the option to access SSDI benefits when claimants need them most, this legislation will ensure Americans will be able to get the support for which they have paid throughout their working lives."

According to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report, long wait times in the SSDI application and appeals process pose severe consequences for disabled Americans, including the death of more than 100,000 American workers while awaiting a decision on their SSDI eligibility and bankruptcy filings by an estimated 50,000 workers while they waited for SSDI coverage.

"The We Can't Wait Act honors the contributions hardworking Americans with disabilities have made, while removing an arbitrary barrier to the benefits they have earned and deserve," said Mr. Turkish "Proudly working alongside Deaf Equality, members of the We Can't Wait Coalition are committed to advocating for this urgently needed legislation until it is passed and enacted into law."

About The We Can't Wait Coalition: The We Can't Wait Coalition is a national movement of individuals and organizations dedicated to resolving the Social Security Disability Insurance exclusions that today deeply impact Americans with disabilities.

About Deaf Equality: Deaf Equality, through its team of attorneys and advocates, is working to achieve true equality for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Hard of Hearing, and Late Deafened people from all communities by advocating for full accommodated access to all aspects of life and dismantling oppressive attitudes and systems. As a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, Deaf Equality welcomes all forms of support and partnerships.

Contact: Eric Berger

804-405-7600

[email protected]

SOURCE We Can’t Wait Coalition