The Weekender.com Domain Name Is For Sale

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets, is marketing for sale the Weekender.com domain name.

The term "weekender" evokes a sense of being away. It is searched more than 50,000 times per month on Google, and the cost per click for the term is as high as nearly $3. A buyer now has the opportunity to own this easily recognizable and recallable one-word domain, bringing its content to the top of an internet search without paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to elevate its site to the top of a search page.

The domain is ideal for travel companies seeking to target the spontaneous traveler and consumer products companies who produce "weekender" travel bags and other products designed for short trips.

According to Hilco Streambank senior vice president Richelle Kalnit, "The Weekender.com domain name's versatile use and conciseness make the name appealing and easy to recall."

Parties interested in the domain name or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

