THE WELL BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, THE FIRST COMMUNITY - DRIVEN WELLNESS RESIDENCES, BEGINS VERTICAL ASCENT

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra, one of Miami's deepest-rooted real estate developers, and internationally-acclaimed wellness brand, THE WELL , are reaching new heights as they proudly announce the commencement of the vertical ascent on the nation's first condo and office wellness lifestyle project, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands .

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands is an eight-story luxury condominium with 66 bespoke residences for sale, more than 22,000 square feet of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center and a signature restaurant that will offer sustainable, organic and clean eating options. The project also includes an office building totaling 102,000 square feet across four floors, a lobby and rooftop. With the backdrop of Miami's pristine Bay Harbor Islands, this revolutionary development is redefining what it means to live well by seamlessly integrating wellness into the everyday of living and working.

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands is a testament to a carefully curated community-driven approach to well-being. As health-minded individuals increasingly seek holistic lifestyles, THE WELL brings these individuals together, creating an environment that fosters connections, promotes wellness and prioritizes the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of well-being.

"We believe in building more than just structures; we are developing an entire community devoted to well-being and are immensely proud of this unmatched project. THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands is a lifestyle choice for those who value health and want to live and work alongside others who match that mindset," said David Martin, CEO of Terra.

Entirely outfitted by THE WELL with interiors by the award-winning Meyer Davis and architecture by the Miami-based Arquitectonica, the human centric environment at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands takes a 360-degree holistic approach for uncomplicated wellness. THE WELL has a signature approach to intuitive service and thoughtful details, allowing owners and members to be immersed in a restorative environment that integrates into all aspects of everyday living. THE WELL seamlessly blends modern medicine and ancient healing, offering services, classes and experiences tailored to individuals in beautifully designed spaces.

"Community is not just about being together but about creating an environment where wellness flourishes collectively," said Kane Sarhan, CoFounder and Chief Creative Officer of THE WELL. "We are passionate about creating thoughtfully designed wellness spaces that nurture health and healing."

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands prioritizes community-building by providing an environment where like-minded individuals can come together to share and enhance their commitment to well-being, seamlessly and authentically. Through thoughtfully designed common areas, intimate events, learning sessions and physical and mental wellness experiences, residents can connect and build a supportive community.

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands' state-of-the-art wellness and fitness center will offer a range of thermal experiences to rewind, reset and recharge, including Miami's first Caldarium, a Saunarium and a Halotherapy Steam Room. Treatments based on Eastern healing and cutting-edge science will also be offered, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, bodywork services, acupuncture, vibrational energy healing, facials and more. The Fitness Space and Mindful Movement Studio will host a robust calendar of classes ranging from intensive workouts to meditative sessions.

Amidst an alarming prevalence of loneliness, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands emerges as a beacon for creating meaningful connections. The development anticipates and addresses the need for social interaction and community, offering residents a space to rebuild and strengthen connections in a post-pandemic world.

With over 50% of the building already sold and a completion date of Q2 of 2025, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands demonstrates a high demand for a living experience that prioritizes health, community and holistic well-being. This impressive sales milestone underscores the strong appeal of a residence that goes beyond the conventional, offering a lifestyle centered around comprehensive wellness.

About Terra

Terra is a Miami-based real estate development and investment company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is involved in all facets of residential and commercial development, including realty, mortgage, marketing and construction.

Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About THE WELL



THE WELL is your one-stop shop for wellness. THE WELL currently has four locations across the globe, including its original flagship in New York City and three additional locations in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection.

For more information: visit the-well.com or follow us on Instagram @thewell.

About Meyer Davis

Meyer Davis is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis. The award-winning firm has established itself at the forefront of design for creating standout destinations, distinct residences, as well as retail and work spaces throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Please visit www.meyerdavis.com.

