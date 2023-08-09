The Wendy's Company and Flynn Restaurant Group Announce New Master Franchise Agreement for Australia

World's largest franchise operator will lead efforts to hyperscale Wendy's® and grow the brand across the country

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company has signed a new master franchise agreement with Flynn Restaurant Group to develop 200 Wendy's restaurants in Australia through 2034.

Flynn Restaurant Group is the largest restaurant franchise operator in the world and will serve as the exclusive master franchisee in Australia.

The news comes following the announcement earlier this year that the iconic American hamburger brand marked its intention to enter the Australian market. Wendy's sees Australia as a high priority, strategic growth market and the collaboration with Flynn Restaurant Group showcases Wendy's ambition to expand its international footprint using its franchising model.

Following the positive reaction from Sydneysiders to a one-day Wendy's pop-up event in 2021, and the overwhelming interest following its intention to launch Down Under, it is clear fans are ready for Wendy's to arrive in Australia.

Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer of The Wendy's Company, said, "Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy's. Flynn Restaurant Group has incredible experience in the restaurant space, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them. They have a strong leadership team, great culture, vast industry knowledge, success with our brand in the U.S., and we are confident that Flynn Restaurant Group is the right partner to unlock growth for Wendy's in Australia."

Ron Bellamy, Chief Operating Officer of Flynn Restaurant Group said, "We couldn't be more excited about expanding our partnership with Wendy's. It is a tremendous brand with significant untapped potential outside of the U.S. and we think it is an especially great fit for Australia, given the savvy nature of the Australian consumer. We look forward to expanding the brand in the market and in the process re-defining what Australians should expect from QSR."

The agreement between Wendy's and Flynn Restaurant Group will drive growth in Australia primarily after 2025, with the ambition to hit 200 restaurants across the country through 2034, through a combination of equity stores and sub-franchise partners.

In addition to Wendy's, Flynn's Restaurant Group operate restaurants for Applebee's, Taco Bell, Panera, Arby's and Pizza Hut throughout the US. Through their Wendy's franchise organization, Wend American, they currently operate nearly 200 Wendy's restaurants across five states.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

About Flynn Restaurant Group

Flynn Restaurant Group LP is the largest franchise operator in the world and one of the 20 largest foodservice companies in the United States. Founded by Chairman & CEO Greg Flynn in 1999, Flynn Restaurant Group currently owns and operates 2,600 quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in the United States and Australia, generating $4.5 billion in sales and employing 75,000 people. It's affiliate, Flynn Properties Inc., owns 121 hotels in the United States and Mexico, including 109 franchised hotels. More information is available at https://www.flynnrestaurantgroup.com/.

