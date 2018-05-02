The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Makes Waves With New Wellness Program That Keeps Guests Active While Giving Back

KA'ANAPALI BEACH, Maui, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the heels of Earth Day, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa today announced a new program, allowing guests to participate in thoughtfully-designed ocean adventures with paddle boarders, boat captains, canoe racers, and others who want to share their respect for the water and passion for the environment with travelers, while giving back to the local community. These watermen and women will also lead guests to learn about the national marine sanctuary fronting Ka'anapali Beach and the importance of "malama aina" ("protecting the land") through the beach clean-up activity as the sun rises above the majestic Mauna Kahalawai (West Maui Mountains).

"Surrounded by water and in the incredible setting of the largest area of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, we are most excited to share this new endeavor," said Thomas Foti, General Manager, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. "We are delighted to provide a unique, meaningful and mindful travel experience that we hope stays with guests when they return home and continues the malama aina spirit that is so important in Hawaii."

The Westin Maui Waterman program will be introduced in three levels – Novice Enthusiast, Advanced Adventure and Personal Perfection. Guests can participate in the monthly Novice Enthusiast activity that includes a beach clean-up and conversation, beginning on the ocean lawn of the resort the first Friday of the month at 7:00 AM. The brand's nourishing Westin SuperFoodsRx and signature Westin Fresh by the Juicery refreshments will be served during the two-hour session. For those keen to continue their journey to the Advanced Adventure level of the program, the resort has partnered the on-site Ka'anapali Surf Club to present a new standup paddleboard course just over a mile long from North Ka'anapali Beach that lands guests beachfront of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is also developing a variety of partnerships to expand the experience for guests. "Through partnerships with like-minded organizations such as West Maui Ridge2Reef Initiative and Coral Reef Alliance, we believe that we will make an impactful difference in preserving the Hawaiian culture and our environment by working closely together and enrichening the community we live in," said Foti.

With a powerful penchant to give back, the Westin brand continues to grow and evolve its programs and partnerships globally, addressing how wellness is integrated into consumers' lives through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

"Increasingly, travelers are looking for chances to give back to the communities they visit as a meaningful way to experience a destination," said Chris Heuisler, Global Run Concierge, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "In fact, 75% of people surveyed globally said that giving back is an important part to their sense of well-being; and even more – 80% of global respondents intend to give back or volunteer while traveling in the next 12 months."

Most recently, Westin introduced an unprecedented sustainability program that collects, processes and reweaves hotel bed linens transforming them into children's pajamas – called Project Rise: ThreadForward. Beginning last month, the brand has begun distributing the first-of-its-kind pajamas to children in need, whose circumstances can contribute to shortened and more fragmented sleep. The pajamas are now also available to purchase at westinstore.com, with a portion of proceeds going back to Delivering Good and continuing to support the efforts to give every child the opportunity to Sleep Well.

For more information about the Westin brand's campaign: Let's Rise, its commitment to sleep or to learn more about Project Rise: ThreadForward, please visit: www.westin.com/threadforward.

To learn more and to sign-up in advance for the Novice Enthusiast level, visit westinmaui.com or email yourmauiexperience@westin.com. Open to guests of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa and Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, participation is limited to the first 30 sign-ups, on first-come-first-serve basis.

