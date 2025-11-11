The Wharton School Selects Pathify to Power a Unified, Modern Student Engagement Experience

Debuted in Fall 2025, MyWharton leverages Pathify's Engagement Hub to connect users to key systems and resources.

DENVER and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced that The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania launched MyWharton, its new Pathify-powered platform, for the Fall 2025 semester.

The decision follows a strategic collaborative effort by Wharton Computing — specifically their Administrative Strategic Partnership and Custom Applications teams — and the Wharton academic program offices to modernize the student portal experience, enhance usability, and deliver a more unified, scalable solution for students and staff.

"With MyWharton powered by Pathify, we're excited to create a modern, central experience that simplifies how our students navigate their time at Wharton," said Abhi Hendi, IT Director of Student Experience. "We see tremendous value in Pathify's ability to integrate data sources across campus, like class schedules, advising appointments, event participation, and personalized resources, in a way that feels seamless."

Wharton sought a more cohesive and intuitive platform that could integrate critical systems and be highly customized, from high-level with specific layouts for different academic programs, down to the individual level, with students' ability to move and resize widgets, set their own shortcuts, and more. After a thorough evaluation, Pathify stood out for its strong out-of-the-box functionality, customizable architecture, and modern user experience. MyWharton integrates with core systems and provides custom widgets to serve student needs.

Wharton is also collaborating with Pathify on continued product evolution, particularly enhancements to the platform's Community and Directory modules. Plans include adding robust filters to help students connect by company, industry, and cohort — strengthening peer connections and career-building opportunities.

"Wharton's vision aligns closely with our mission to rethink how institutions connect with their communities in a digital world," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Pathify. "It's exciting to partner with such a globally renowned institution — one that prioritizes innovation and actively improves its student experience."

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year, 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu .

About Pathify

Pathify, the industry's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP), delivers the new standard for higher ed technology — a unified, personalized digital hub connecting the entire campus community. By simplifying technology sprawl, Pathify's CXP helps institutions deliver modern experiences driving measurable improvements in enrollment, retention and sense of belonging. Pathify's cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems, syncing people with the information and resources they need any time, anywhere. Pathify now fuels over 250 institutions across the full breadth of higher education, serving its customers with the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

SOURCE Pathify