The When Women Lead Summit Launches on the Vancouver Waterfront

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative and empowering convening of education leaders from across the nation is ready to launch on the picturesque waterfront of Vancouver, Washington. The sold-out "When Women Lead" Summit will kick off on June 19th, 2023 at the new AC Hotel Marriott, welcoming more than 200 women who are executive leaders in the field of public education.

The event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for leading women executives in education to gather, network, and lead boldly. "The Summit will provide an unprecedented platform for collaboration, further strengthening our network of women who are committed to equitable policy making while lifting up the next generation of executive leaders. It is also wonderful to be hosting our event in Vancouver and welcoming Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, who has transformed the city and is currently overseeing a period of significant economic growth," said Dr. Christina Kishimoto, founder and CEO of Voice4Equity.

The event has eighteen participating national sponsors including: Imagine Learning, Pearson, ThinkCERCA, Scholastic, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Curriculum Associates, Discovery Education, Paper, Rex Academy, Merlyn Mind, Classlink, Cambium Learning, EdWeb.net, Varsity Tutors, Stages Learning, Right at School, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, National Association of Black School Educators, and USC Rossier School of Education.

Today, despite women making up a growing majority of the education workforce, 70% of school superintendents are men. And while more than half of our nation's school children identify as students of color, more than 90% of superintendents identify as non-Hispanic white. Through its Culturally Relevant Policy Ecosystem™ framework, hybrid professional development programs, and events like the When Women Lead Summit, Voice4Equity is taking a long-view to empower women to close the representation gap and become sought after policy leaders in the field of education.

About Voice4Equity
Voice4Equity was founded to be an advocate for equity and inclusion with a mission to increase the number of women and leaders of color at the policy table. Voice4Equity provides programs, resources, access to data and an e-networking platform for women currently serving as superintendents, as well as those aspiring to executive leadership. Voice4Equity also delivers programs, in partnership with other organizations, that provide opportunities for high-school girls, women in college, and entry-level educators to develop greater policy knowledge and voice.

Learn more at www.voice4equity.com

