Voice4Equity Announces Winners of Annual Equity Awards Celebrating Educational Equity Champions

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a prestigious acknowledgment of dedication and innovation in educational equity, Voice4Equity is thrilled to announce the winners of this year's Annual Equity Awards. These awards spotlight the remarkable efforts of leaders in public education who are setting the standard for equity and social justice, ensuring every student has the opportunity to excel.

This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award is proudly presented to Dr. Sharon Contreras. Dr. Contreras has led large complex school systems placing children at the center of her leadership decisions. She has achieved herculean feats around funding and access for the children of North Carolina. Sharon's enduring commitment and transformative leadership have inspired many women to lead boldly for social justice.

The Equity Warrior Award recognizes three outstanding superintendents who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to fostering inclusive educational environments:

Dr. Christina Grant , State Superintendent, Washington DC , a true champion of equity, for her relentless commitment to expanding opportunities for District learners of all ages by setting high standards and approaching all work through an equity lens.



, State Superintendent, , a true champion of equity, for her relentless commitment to expanding opportunities for District learners of all ages by setting high standards and approaching all work through an equity lens. Dr. Anna Alvarado , Superintendent, Freeport School District, IL, a trailblazer in the field of education, for inspiring all who have had the privilege of witnessing her unwavering commitment to advancing fairness and inclusivity within her district.



, Superintendent, School District, IL, a trailblazer in the field of education, for inspiring all who have had the privilege of witnessing her unwavering commitment to advancing fairness and inclusivity within her district. Dr. Julie Vitale, Superintendent, Oceanside Unified, CA, for her innovative solutions in creating environments where diversity is celebrated, while consistently empowering marginalized individuals and communities bringing their voices to the table.

"We are honored to recognize these trailblazers for their unwavering commitment to educational equity and social justice," said Dr. Christina Kishimoto, CEO of Voice4Equity. "Their impactful work exemplifies the essence of the Equity Warrior and Lifetime Achievement Awards, highlighting the critical importance of persistent, collaborative efforts towards creating a just and inclusive society."

Congratulations to all the winners for their incredible achievements and for setting a high standard of leadership and commitment to equity in education! Voice4Equity looks forward to recognizing these exemplary leaders at the When Women Lead summit taking place in Vancouver, Washington June 20-22, 2024.

For more information about the awards and this year's winners, please visit voice4equity.com/awards.

About Voice4Equity

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Voice4Equity is a national organization committed to promoting equity and increasing the representation of women and women of color in school superintendencies and at the policy table. The company focuses on policy leadership development, professional networking, data, and research, utilizing a by-women-for-women learning design. Dr. Kishimoto served as State Superintendent in Hawaii and as a district Superintendent in Gilbert, Arizona and in Hartford, Connecticut.

