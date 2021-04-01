The White House Historical Association Reveals 'Official 2021 White House Ornament'

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association (WHHA) today revealed the Official 2021 White House Ornament . This year's annual collectible is designed to commemorate President Johnson's time in the White House and features a painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree, commissioned by Mrs. Johnson and painted by Robert H. Laessig, a designer for American Greetings.

A quote from President Johnson is also featured on one side of the ornament: "Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man." The president spoke these words to a joint session of Congress on March 15, 1965, calling on legislators to support a bill that would protect the right to vote and outlaw discriminatory measures that prevented African Americans from voting.

A flower design encircling the quote is inspired by Lady Bird Johnson's beautification programs on the White House Grounds and throughout Washington, D.C. These are Texas bluebonnets—a favorite of Mrs. Johnson and the official state flower of Texas.

Since 1981, the White House Historical Association has designed and manufactured the Official White House Christmas Ornament. Each year, the ornament commemorates a President's time in the White House (in sequential order) or a significant White House anniversary.

The Official White House Ornament is traditionally hung in the White House.

The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

