The White House Historical Association Unveils Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament

Focusing on President Jimmy Carter's Presidency

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the White House Historical Association released the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament which is in the shape of an anchor and reflects on President Jimmy Carter's service in the U.S. Navy and various aspects of his presidency.

Images of the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament

Front of the ornament
Front of the ornament

The only ornament of its kind, the Official White House Christmas Ornament is produced by the White House Historical Association, a private, nonprofit, educational organization, with a mission to enhance the understanding and appreciation of the Executive Mansion. Today, the Association's acquisitions, preservation, research, and education efforts continue through generous private donations and the sale of its published books, products, and the Official White House Ornament. The Official White House Christmas Ornament is made in America by a veteran-founded business. 

The front and back of the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament features motifs honoring various aspects of Jimmy Carter's presidency and life including: 

  • A view of the North Portico accompanied by doves which symbolize President Carter's peacemaking efforts while in the White House, and red poinsettias recalling the colorful holiday décor at the Executive Mansion during his presidency.
  • The Seawolf-class USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) adorns the back of the ornament as Jimmy Carter is the only president to have qualified in submarines.
  • A globe decorates the back center anchor to signify Carter's life-long commitment to the environment and symbolizes Carter's efforts to secure world peace as a president and as a private citizen.
  • Embellishing the lower anchor are peanuts and their yellow blossoms, a reminder of Carter's years as a farmer and businessman in Plains, Georgia.

The White House Historical Association has created the Official White House Christmas Ornament since 1981. Each ornament sequentially focuses on a president's time in the White House or a significant White House anniversary.

The Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament retails for $24.95 and is available online and in stores at these locations:

The White House History Shop, 1610 H St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

The White House Visitor Center, 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Mayflower Hotel Pop-Up Shop, 1127 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

About The White House Historical Association
The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

