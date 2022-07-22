The Wiggles Are Finally Coming Back To Canada With Their 2022 Big Show Tour!

First tour since 2019 will see the children's supergroup visit 23 cities nationwide AND introduce a new Yellow Wiggle

TICKETS GO ON SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY, JULY 22nd

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada, get ready to Wiggle! The Wiggles are coming to perform in Canada this October, for the first time in three years, as part of their Big Show Tour! Our loyal Canadian fans will finally get to see Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Tsehay (Yellow Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and Simon (Red Wiggle) singing and dancing their way around Canada with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

The Wiggles are coming to perform in Canada this October, for the first time in three years, as part of their Big Show Tour! The Wiggles Big Show Tour! features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will begin in Moncton, NB on September 28 and finish in Vancouver, BC on October 31.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour will be the first opportunity for fans across Canada to meet the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins. After the retirement of Emma Watkins at the end of 2021, the coveted Yellow jersey was passed along to Tsehay who becomes both the youngest (16 years old) and first Black Wiggle in the group's 30-year history.

The Wiggles' founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field says, "We're so excited to be coming back to perform in Canada! The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it! The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we're bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing."

Tickets for The Wiggle's Big Show Tour! go on sale Friday, July 22nd. Tickets are $45 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12-months are free but must be issued a ticket. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date tour information.

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 30+ year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than 3 billion views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour 2022!

Wednesday, September 28 Moncton Avenir Centre Friday, September 30 St Johns Mary Brown's Centre Sunday, October 2 Glace Bay

Monday, October 3 Halifax Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Wednesday, October 5 Montreal The Saint-Denis Theatre Thursday, October 6 Ottawa Centrepointe Theatre Friday, October 7 Peterborough Memorial Centre Saturday, October 8, 2022 Oshawa GM Centre Sunday, October 9 Toronto Meridian Hall Tuesday, October 11 Kitchener Centre in the Square Wednesday, October 12 Kingston Leon's Centre Thursday, October 13 London Centennial Hall Friday, October 14 Barrie Barrie Molson Centre Saturday, October 15 Hamilton FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton Sunday, October 16 Hamilton FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton Monday, October 17 Burlington BPAC (Burlington) Thursday, October 20 Winnipeg Centennial Hall Saturday, October 22 Brandon Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium Sunday, October 23 Saskatoon Centennial Hall Monday, October 24 Lloydminster Vic Juba Community Theatre Tuesday, October 25 Edmonton Edmonton Expo Centre, Hall D Wednesday, October 26 Red Deer Red Deer Memorial Centre Thursday, October 27 Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall Saturday, October 29 Victoria McPherson Playhouse Monday, October 31 Vancouver Vancouver Playhouse Theatre

