The Wiggles Are Finally Coming Back To Canada With Their 2022 Big Show Tour!

News provided by

The Wiggles

Jul 22, 2022, 08:38 ET

First tour since 2019 will see the children's supergroup visit 23 cities nationwide AND introduce a new Yellow Wiggle

TICKETS GO ON SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY, JULY 22nd 

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada, get ready to Wiggle! The Wiggles are coming to perform in Canada this October, for the first time in three years, as part of their Big Show Tour! Our loyal Canadian fans will finally get to see Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Tsehay (Yellow Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and Simon (Red Wiggle) singing and dancing their way around Canada with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

The Wiggles Big Show Tour! features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will begin in Moncton, NB on September 28 and finish in Vancouver, BC on October 31.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour will be the first opportunity for fans across Canada to meet the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins. After the retirement of Emma Watkins at the end of 2021, the coveted Yellow jersey was passed along to Tsehay who becomes both the youngest (16 years old) and first Black Wiggle in the group's 30-year history.

The Wiggles' founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field says, "We're so excited to be coming back to perform in Canada! The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it! The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we're bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing."

Tickets for The Wiggle's Big Show Tour! go on sale Friday, July 22nd.  Tickets are $45 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12-months are free but must be issued a ticket. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date tour information. 

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 30+ year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than 3 billion views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour 2022!

Wednesday, September 28

Moncton

Avenir Centre

Friday, September 30

St Johns

Mary Brown's Centre

Sunday, October 2

Glace Bay

Monday, October 3

Halifax

Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Wednesday, October 5

Montreal

The Saint-Denis Theatre

Thursday, October 6

Ottawa

Centrepointe Theatre

Friday, October 7

Peterborough

Memorial Centre

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Oshawa

GM Centre

Sunday, October 9

Toronto

Meridian Hall

Tuesday, October 11

Kitchener

Centre in the Square

Wednesday, October 12

Kingston

Leon's Centre

Thursday, October 13

London

Centennial Hall

Friday, October 14

Barrie

Barrie Molson Centre

Saturday, October 15

Hamilton

FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton

Sunday, October 16

Hamilton

FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton

Monday, October 17

Burlington

BPAC (Burlington)

Thursday, October 20

Winnipeg

Centennial Hall

Saturday, October 22

Brandon

Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

Sunday, October 23

Saskatoon

Centennial Hall

Monday, October 24

Lloydminster

Vic Juba Community Theatre

Tuesday, October 25

Edmonton

Edmonton Expo Centre, Hall D

Wednesday, October 26

Red Deer

Red Deer Memorial Centre

Thursday, October 27

Calgary

Jack Singer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 29

Victoria

McPherson Playhouse

Monday, October 31

Vancouver

Vancouver Playhouse Theatre

For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
201-819-1134
[email protected]

SOURCE The Wiggles