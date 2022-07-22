The Wiggles Are Finally Coming Back To Canada With Their 2022 Big Show Tour!
Jul 22, 2022, 08:38 ET
First tour since 2019 will see the children's supergroup visit 23 cities nationwide AND introduce a new Yellow Wiggle
TICKETS GO ON SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY, JULY 22nd
TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada, get ready to Wiggle! The Wiggles are coming to perform in Canada this October, for the first time in three years, as part of their Big Show Tour! Our loyal Canadian fans will finally get to see Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Tsehay (Yellow Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and Simon (Red Wiggle) singing and dancing their way around Canada with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!
The Wiggles Big Show Tour! features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will begin in Moncton, NB on September 28 and finish in Vancouver, BC on October 31.
The Wiggles Big Show Tour will be the first opportunity for fans across Canada to meet the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins. After the retirement of Emma Watkins at the end of 2021, the coveted Yellow jersey was passed along to Tsehay who becomes both the youngest (16 years old) and first Black Wiggle in the group's 30-year history.
The Wiggles' founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field says, "We're so excited to be coming back to perform in Canada! The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it! The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we're bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing."
Tickets for The Wiggle's Big Show Tour! go on sale Friday, July 22nd. Tickets are $45 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12-months are free but must be issued a ticket. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date tour information.
The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 30+ year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 2.4 million subscribers and more than 3 billion views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.
|
The Wiggles Big Show Tour 2022!
|
Wednesday, September 28
|
Moncton
|
Avenir Centre
|
Friday, September 30
|
St Johns
|
Mary Brown's Centre
|
Sunday, October 2
|
Glace Bay
|
Monday, October 3
|
Halifax
|
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
|
Wednesday, October 5
|
Montreal
|
The Saint-Denis Theatre
|
Thursday, October 6
|
Ottawa
|
Centrepointe Theatre
|
Friday, October 7
|
Peterborough
|
Memorial Centre
|
Saturday, October 8, 2022
|
Oshawa
|
GM Centre
|
Sunday, October 9
|
Toronto
|
Meridian Hall
|
Tuesday, October 11
|
Kitchener
|
Centre in the Square
|
Wednesday, October 12
|
Kingston
|
Leon's Centre
|
Thursday, October 13
|
London
|
Centennial Hall
|
Friday, October 14
|
Barrie
|
Barrie Molson Centre
|
Saturday, October 15
|
Hamilton
|
FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton
|
Sunday, October 16
|
Hamilton
|
FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton
|
Monday, October 17
|
Burlington
|
BPAC (Burlington)
|
Thursday, October 20
|
Winnipeg
|
Centennial Hall
|
Saturday, October 22
|
Brandon
|
Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
|
Sunday, October 23
|
Saskatoon
|
Centennial Hall
|
Monday, October 24
|
Lloydminster
|
Vic Juba Community Theatre
|
Tuesday, October 25
|
Edmonton
|
Edmonton Expo Centre, Hall D
|
Wednesday, October 26
|
Red Deer
|
Red Deer Memorial Centre
|
Thursday, October 27
|
Calgary
|
Jack Singer Concert Hall
|
Saturday, October 29
|
Victoria
|
McPherson Playhouse
|
Monday, October 31
|
Vancouver
|
Vancouver Playhouse Theatre
For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
201-819-1134
[email protected]
SOURCE The Wiggles
