The winners announced for the 2nd Indian Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022, organized by Hozpitality Group
Nov 11, 2022, 07:42 ET
Hozpitality Group's initiative to give back to the community. A virtual ceremony was organized for the highly coveted Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards.
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 43,000 online votes from the industry, 67 winners in all categories of the 2nd Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022 were announced on November 11, 2022.
Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, of Hozpitality.com, said, "Gold and Silver winners for each category were awarded in an online Award ceremony. We're passionate about the industry. Through these awards, we want to give back to the community and recognize those who are the backbone of the show. Since we are a Popular Choice Award, the number of votes chooses the winners. We have decided to proceed with the entire Award process online, and participation is always free".
"We would like to congratulate all the winners on their accomplishments. It takes a lot of courage to ask for the votes publicly, and they have been incredibly resilient. We at Hozpitality take pride in boosting their confidence with these awards. We are grateful that the entire hospitality community in India has welcomed the Hozpitality Awards warmly. We're hoping to host next year's awards in person," said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. "The list of award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/india-winners/india-winners-2022" Vandana added.
According to Raj, "The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to prominent hospitality executives in order to honor top industry organizations that have demonstrated talent, originality, ingenuity, and achievement in India's expanding hospitality sector".
The list of winners for this year's Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards, 2022 are:
Personal Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Indian Hospitality Leader of the Year
Silver: Mohammad Shoeb, Associate Vice President North India, Pride Hotels
Gold: Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year
Silver: Puneet Baijal, GM, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Gold: Pankaj Saxena, GM, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year
Silver: Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice President Revenue, Pride Hotels
Gold: Nelson Sumit Gomes, Marketing and Communications Manager, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort
Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
Silver: Prithipal Singh, Corporate Director - Food & Beverage, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
Gold: Shreyas Bhagat, Director Food & Beverage, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping
Silver: Rajesh Burman, House Keeping Executive, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Gold: Sunil Choudhary, Director of Housekeeping, Marriott Surat
Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
Silver: Yohanna K M, HR Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Gold: Dhanapathi Rao, HR Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
Silver: Apoorva Chandram, Front Office Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Gold: Rajiv Gandhi, Front Office Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering
Silver: Tarun Kumar Sharma, GM Technical, Klyde Hotels & Resorts
Gold: Nitesh Funde, Chief Engineer, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hospitality Excellence:- IT
Silver: Abrar Ahmed, Cluster IT Manager, Resort Rio Goa
Gold: Mohammed Asif, IT Manager, Radisson Salem
Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
Silver: Harpreet Kaur Bakshi, Marketing & Communications Manager, DoubleTree by
Gold: Raghav Reddy, Director of Sales & Marketing, Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City
Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts/ Finance/Purchase
Silver: Satyabrata Sandha, Director of Finance, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram
Gold: Nimesh Patel, Purchase Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen
Silver: Rishabh Anand, Executive Sous Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi
Gold: Satish Dargan, Sr. Ex. Chef, Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd, Wyndham Ahmedabad
Hospitality Excellence:- Hospitality Educator of the Year
Silver: Laxmi Todiwan, Prof. & HOD Apeejay Institute of Hospitality, Founder - IWH
Gold: Tarun Bansal, Senior Lecturer, IHM Lucknow
Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year
Silver: Sumitra Chowdhury, Su's Kitchen by Sumitra
Gold: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Chefreetuudaykugaji
Hospitality Excellence:- Celebrity Chef of the Year
Silver: Harpal Sokhi
Gold: Vikas Khanna
Corporate Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 Stars)
Silver: The Westin Mumbai Garden City
Gold: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)
Silver: The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Gold: Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Budget Hotel)
Silver: ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Gold: Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)
Silver: Malabar Escapes - Purity, Muhamma, Alleppey
Gold: Mountainclub resort, Munnar
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)
Silver: Bhanwar Singh Palace Jaipur
Gold: The Byke Hospitality Ltd
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)
Silver: Malabar Escapes - MALABAR HOUSE, Cochin
Gold: Mountainclub resort, Munnar
Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year
Silver: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Gold: THE Park Indore
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year
Silver: India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket
Gold: China House, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year
Silver: Aura at THE Park Indore
Gold: Wildflower Hall Spa, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year
Silver: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Gold: Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year
Silver: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Gold: Taj Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (Local)
Silver: Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd
Gold: Sarovar Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (International)
Silver: Accor Hotels
Gold: Marriott Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year
Silver: Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, (WGSHA) Manipal
Gold: Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition- (IHM), Lucknow
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Start-up of the Year
Silver: GoYaana
Gold: VilloTale Technologies Pvt Ltd
Along with the Popular Choice Awards, some Judges Choice Awards were also presented at the ceremony.
Inspiring Chef of the Year Saransh Goila
Commended Talent Manager of the Year Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Talent Acquisition, The Machan Resort LLP
GM of the Year Rahul Nama, General Manager, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur
Promising HR Person of the Year Khanderao Vetal, HR Manager, Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai
Commended Educator of the Year Neelendra Prasad Srivastava, Principal, Food Craft Institute, Aligarh
Young Entrepreneur of the Year Sonu Gupta, Founder Hospitality Tip Of The Day
Commended Entrepreneur of the Year Siddharth Bhurat, Founder, Khane ka Pitara
About Hozpitality Group:
The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Community Network and Market Place of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. Hozpitality.com is a multilingual platform and is available in 7 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.
Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.
Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.
Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.
The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.
Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.
'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality
Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the India, Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
To know more about the group, please log on to:
www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
Contact:
Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box - 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 4 334 31 77, Fax: +971 4 334 31 78
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Hozpitality Group
