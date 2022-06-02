"The Wizard of Paws" Season 4 and "Holly Hobbie" Seasons 4 & 5 Brighten BYUtv's Summer

Catch up on all seasons for free on the BYUtv app

PROVO, Utah, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced the premiere dates for two award-nominated returning shows this summer, including season four of uplifting unscripted show "The Wizard of Paws" about the creation of lifesaving prosthetics for animals in need, and both seasons four and five of fan-favorite dramedy "Holly Hobbie" about a teenager with big city dreams and an even bigger heart.

The BYUtv original "The Wizard of Paws," co-produced by The Dodo, is a nominee for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards (second consecutive year) and American Reality Television Awards, and previous seasons have been picked up by Disney+ and Nat Geo WILD. BYUtv is now the commissioning broadcaster for seasons four and five of Daytime Emmy-nominated "Holly Hobbie," with previous seasons also available on Hulu and the Disney Channel.

The 10-episode season four of "The Wizard of Paws" will debut on both linear and streaming in June. Subsequent to the surprise drop of all 10 episodes of "Holly Hobbie" season four on BYUtv's digital platforms on May 1, the episodes will receive a primetime broadcast premiere in June, followed closely by the streaming and broadcast premieres of the 10-episode season five in August, with both seasons airing back-to-back episodes weekly. All released episodes of all seasons of both series will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

The schedule of returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, June 12

"The Wizard of Paws" (season four) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

Tuesday, June 14

"Holly Hobbie" (season four) primetime broadcast premiere at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

Monday, Aug. 1

"Holly Hobbie" (season five) full season available on BYUtv.org and the app

Tuesday, Aug. 23

"Holly Hobbie" (season five) primetime broadcast premiere at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"Both 'The Wizard of Paws' and 'Holly Hobbie' are appealing shows that have proven time and again to resonate strongly with audiences on BYUtv and beyond as they highlight the altruistic work of a real-life animal prosthetist and a fictional character who shoots for her dreams while helping her community," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "The power in doing good is not only an important value that parents can teach their children as they watch these series together, but it inspires everyone who watches, no matter their age, to want to make life better for those around them."

"The Wizard of Paws" features Derrick Campana as he travels the country and world, crafting custom prosthetics for creatures of all sizes from elephants to rabbits. His continuing pursuit to improve the lives of animals and their owners in desperate need of his services will include a goat, sheep and raccoon. "Holly Hobbie" follows an aspiring singer-songwriter who isn't afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers. The scripted series starring Ruby Jay ("Fancy Nancy," "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure") is based on the Holly Hobbie brand introduced by American Greetings in 1967, which has earned more than $1 billion in licensed sales globally over the past 50 years.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

