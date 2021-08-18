The WNET Group Announces the Appointment of Joseph Lee to General Manager of NJ PBS

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of New Jersey's statewide public television network NJ PBS, announced today its appointment of Joseph Lee as General Manager of NJ PBS. Lee replaces John Servidio, who is retiring after serving as the network's general manager since 2011.

Lee is an experienced public media leader, an accomplished fundraiser and a pioneer in community engagement. A Baltimore native, Joe Lee ran non-commercial radio station WAER-FM and its digital platforms at Syracuse University for 28 years first as Program Director and then Director & General Manager. Prior to that, he led content development and management for Morgan State University public radio WEAA FM in Baltimore.

Under his leadership WAER transformed from a music-oriented radio station to a public media organization focused on multi-media journalism, storytelling and community impact. Lee also served as Executive Producer of Syracuse Speaks, WAER's public affairs show focusing on issues of concern to Central New Yorkers, and as producer of WAER's Afro Futures and Pop Life podcasts. WAER trains and mentors roughly 120 Syracuse University students interested in careers in news and sports journalism each year.

"I'm excited for Joe to be a part of NJ PBS," said Neal Shapiro, The WNET Group's President and CEO. "He brings deep knowledge of public media, fundraising experience and a love of journalism and community that will benefit our organization. Joe's experience in digital and audio storytelling will be essential as NJ PBS continues to evolve into a multimedia, multiplatform provider. I will miss John Servidio, who guided NJ PBS and helped to make it the success it has become. I know that Joe will continue that legacy."

The WNET Group stepped in to operate NJ PBS in 2011 when the State of New Jersey retracted its funding for public media. Since that time, it has become an award-winning producer of news and public affairs programming with its statewide coverage of New Jersey on nightly newscast NJ Spotlight News.

Lee's first day with NJ PBS will be September 13th.

