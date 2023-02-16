The WNET Group Examines New York State's Opioid Addiction and Overdose Crisis

This Collaborative Effort with New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) Provides Original Content, Multimedia Resources, and more.

Opioid Overdose Fatalities Up 68% Between 2019 and 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group is raising awareness of New York State's opioid addiction and overdose crisis with special programming and community engagement efforts in February, with the aim to draw attention to this public health crisis and community services available for those impacted by addiction.

Through broadcast, radio, streaming, social media, virtual events and more, THIRTEEN, WLIW and seven other PBS stations throughout New York State will touch on topics like the science of addiction, reducing the stigma of addiction and recovery, addiction among veterans and young people, and what public health officials are doing to combat the crisis.

The WNET Group developed this effort in a collaboration with the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS), relying on their scientific and treatment expertise. OASAS is providing dynamic tools for New Yorkers to connect with local recovery resources in their community.

NYS OASAS Commissioner, Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, "We continue to experience the worst overdose epidemic in the history of our state and nation. Educating the public is essential to help end stigma; to ensure that people know how to access help; and to promote the effectiveness of prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services. We appreciate public media's interest in highlighting this important issue."

Special programming will include Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic, a one-hour broadcast featuring stories of New Yorkers in recovery from across the state, experts on addiction and the COVID-19 epidemic, government officials addressing the crisis, and local agencies providing services and support to those affected by the crisis. Produced by WXXI in Rochester, viewers can livestream Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic on Thursday, February 16 at 8 p.m . Additionally, viewers can watch the broadcast Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m . (see schedule) or livestream at thirteen.org/live.

"Working with our public television colleagues across the state, we hope that by addressing this epidemic in programming and community events, and by providing information about our local resources, New Yorkers will be better informed about the overdose crisis and the care and treatment available, which can help save lives," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group.

THIRTEEN, in partnership with OnPoint NYC and Independent Lens, will host a virtual event with a film screening and panel focused on substance use disorder and harm reduction on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m . The online event will include an excerpt from the Independent Lens documentary, Love in the Time of Fentanyl, which premiered nationally on February 13 and is now streaming at thirteen.org. It will also include expert conversation between Colin Askey (Director, Love in the Time of Fentanyl), Kailin See (Senior Director of Programs, OnPoint NYC), and other thought leaders.

Over the next year, weeknight newsmagazine MetroFocus will bring a series of stories on how New York is changing its approach to saving lives. Special Correspondent Christopher Booker explores how a federal policy change has allowed the state to pursue a harm reduction strategy that encompasses everything from the widespread distribution overdose drug Naloxone to the expansion of needle exchange programs. Watch the segment with transcript on MetroFocus.org.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) oversees one of the nation's largest addiction services systems with approximately 1,600 prevention, treatment and recovery programs. OASAS chemical dependency treatment programs have an average daily enrollment of nearly 100,000 people and serve approximately 234,000 individuals every year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction can visit https://oasas.ny.gov/projectcope to learn more and find treatment or call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channels Arts TWG+ and PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

