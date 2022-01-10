The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase Seek Nominations for the 2022 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies Ranking

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking are seeking nominees for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies™ ranking. Nominations are open now and the deadline to apply is February 25, 2022.

Founded in 1997, the WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. Now in its 15th year, the 50 Fastest awards were founded to elevate women who are leading some of the fastest-growing businesses around the globe.

This year's 50 Fastest honorees will be recognized at the WPO Annual Conference on May 4-6, 2022 in Montreal, Québec, Canada, and will have the opportunity to engage further through networking and educational programming presented in partnership with JPMorgan Chase. Honorees will also receive a complimentary online brand audit from Zilker Media.

"We are looking for the fastest-growing women-led companies in order to spotlight the impact women entrepreneurs have in growing the global economy," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Thanks to the support of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, we will be celebrating these dynamic companies for the 15th year, and we invite women-owned or -led companies from all industries to apply."

To be eligible, companies must be privately-held, women-owned or led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years. Applicants are not required to be members of the WPO and there is no cost to apply. All applications must be received by February 25, 2022.

The 50 companies honored in 2021 spanned a range of industries including beauty, insurance, healthcare, computing and more. They generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenues, ranging from $6 to $608 million, employed more than 28,000 people and averaged 14 years in business.

"JPMorgan Chase believes in the WPO's mission to help advance women entrepreneurs," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "The 50 Fastest ranking recognizes some of the top female leaders in business, and we're thrilled to support its 15th year to honor trailblazing executives across industries."

A BOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

