THE WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION TO UNITE HUNDREDS OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS AT THE 2024 ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE FORUM

Premier Peer Advisory Organization for Leading Women Brings Multi-Day Event to Colorado Springs May 15-17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum (EEF), the premier gathering of women entrepreneurs who lead multi-million-dollar businesses, will be held on May 15-17, 2024, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. This three-day forum will gather over 700 distinguished women business leaders for a transformative experience brimming with invaluable connections, insightful guidance from industry experts, and cutting-edge perspectives essential for navigating the dynamic global business landscape.

"The Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum brings together successful women entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe for three days of meaningful connection and collaboration," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "This year's forum in Colorado Springs presents a unique chance for inspiration and promises to be our most influential forum yet."

Featured keynotes include:

Jim Collins, a top advisor to leaders, researcher, and best-selling author of Good to Great , and his latest work Beyond Entrepreneurship 2.0

, and his latest work Sylvie di Giusto, international keynote speaker with expertise in modern emotional intelligence, decision-making, leadership, and customer experience

di Giusto, international keynote speaker with expertise in modern emotional intelligence, decision-making, leadership, and customer experience Rana el Kaliouby, scientist, entrepreneur, AI thought leader, and Deputy CEO at Smart Eye

April Rinne , top-ranked global futurist and best-selling author of Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change

"Prudential is proud to once again be the Premier sponsor of the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum. For almost 20 years, we have supported the women business leaders of WPO and continue to believe in their creative power that helps make our global economy stronger. We are committed to providing resources and financial education to WPO's members to help them be well equipped to meet the leadership challenges of today's business environment," said Moira Buckley, Territory Vice President at Prudential Financial.

In addition, the 17th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking will be announced at the forum on Thursday, May 16. The forum will feature workshops with industry luminaries such as:

Dr. Sandra Comas , International Consultant and Professor at IE Business School (IE University)

, International Consultant and Professor at IE Business School (IE University) Kim Folsom , Founder and CEO of Founders First Capital Partners

, Founder and CEO of Founders First Capital Partners Dr. Heidi K. Gardner , Best-selling author, Harvard Law School Distinguished Fellow, Co-Founder of Gardner & Co.

, Best-selling author, Harvard Law School Distinguished Fellow, Co-Founder of Gardner & Co. Jennifer Lahey , Talent Optimization Consultant at Predictive Success

, Talent Optimization Consultant at Predictive Success Dr. Angela Marshall , CEO and Founder of Comprehensive Women's Health, Inc.

, CEO and Founder of Comprehensive Women's Health, Inc. Marcie Merriman , Managing Director, Americas Cultural Insights & Strategy Leader at EY

, Managing Director, Americas Cultural Insights & Strategy Leader at EY Tina Sue Moser , Partner, Growth Advisor and Director of Finance at Cultivate Advisors

, Partner, Growth Advisor and Director of Finance at Cultivate Advisors Dr. Jennifer Pearlman , Medical Director, Founder and Owner of PearlMD Rejuvenation

, Medical Director, Founder and Owner of PearlMD Rejuvenation Dr. Kristin Tugman , VP of Holistic Wellness, Health & Productivity at Prudential Financial

See the full schedule here.

About the Women Presidents Organization

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world meet monthly to tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Comprised of over 2,000 members from around the world who meet monthly across 144 chapters, WPO member companies collectively average $14.4 million in revenue per year. Visit women-presidents.com to learn more.

