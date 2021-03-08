The Wonder Girls Guide Book: A Book that Could Help Remove the Period Stigma for all Young Women Entering Womanhood

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an advocate for removing the stigma surrounding menstruation and a brand dedicated to educating and empowering women of all ages, INTIMINA is celebrating Women's Day with a launch of a book for young girls that have just entered or are about to enter womanhood.

INTIMINA

Education around periods is still woefully lacking worldwide, especially for young adults at the very brink of puberty, confused and in terror of all the new changes happening to their bodies and minds. INTIMINA's "The Wonder Girls Guide Book" aims to fill up the hole left by inadequate educational programs, shame, and taboos around periods, to strike up the conversation about an entirely normal part of growing up.

INTIMINA, as a brand for every age and every stage, is on a mission to educate the world about periods and the importance of good reproductive health. The book, written by INTIMINA's creative director Ana Ivušić, is created for ages eight to twelve and is vital because it tells the stories of trials & tribulations strong young women experience because of their changing, growing bodies.

"Menstruation is often a suggestion of health and fertility and should be approached as a normal and welcome phenomenon," says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, practicing gynecologist and INTIMINA's Sexual and Reproductive Health expert. "Open and direct conversations about periods will help to dispel myths and misinformation and diminish shame, fear and embarrassment universally. Menstruation is, after all almost like a 'vital sign' for us gynecologists and often viewed as a window into one's overall health."

Each story, whose main characters are introduced through vivid and colorful illustrations by a budding artist and designer, Antonija Bačić, provides both the situational learning experience and scientific information about menstruation with practical advice on how to avert unpleasant situations. Through the characters' dialogues, the book's heroes learn the importance of open communication among friends, parents, understanding, tolerance, mutual support, protection, courage, altruism, authenticity, and assertiveness. The situations described in the stories provide models for respectful, understanding conversations between parents and their pubescent children.

Ending the period stigma is a goal that can best be achieved by starting small – in the playgrounds, school hallways, locker rooms, everywhere where young people share their intimate lives. It's essential normal human functions remain just that – normal, and that every conversation revolving around natural growth should feel empowering rather than embarrassing.

"With this book, INTIMINA continues its mission to help women live fulfilling lives without being stigmatized by natural things like menstruation. This time we focused on young women as we want to help them enter womanhood without fear and advise them on dealing with possibly difficult and embarrassing situations concerning menstruation. We believe this book will also be of great help to many parents that still haven't sat down with their daughters and sons to explain all the changes puberty brings," said Danela Žagar, INTIMINA Global Brand Manager.

The online version of The Wonder Girls Guide Book is available as a gift with purchase above $50 on Intimina.com .

About Intimina: Established in 2009, Intimina is Swedish brand complete line of products for women's intimate well-being. With three care ranges – Menstrual Care, Pelvic Floor Strengthening, and Feminine Wellness – Intimina has products for women of all ages. Every product is made from the highest quality body-safe materials, and has been designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

