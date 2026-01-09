The World Arrives for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, the world's best cross country runners will converge in Tallahassee as the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26 take center stage at Apalachee Regional Park. Thousands of fans are expected to line the course as these elite athletes race for prestigious global honours.

World-class runners and Olympians from across the globe have arrived in Tallahassee, ready to contend for world titles. Traditional cross country powerhouses — including the United States, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Spain and Great Britain — will go head-to-head as more than 450 of the world's top runners compete across five championship races in front of an international audience.

Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban noted the long-term value this event brings to the region. "Leon County is proud to welcome the world to Apalachee Regional Park for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships," "With hundreds of elite athletes from nearly 50 countries, this event will put Tallahassee-Leon County on the international stage and is expected to generate more than $4 million in local economic impact. We're honored to host — and committed to delivering an exceptional experience for athletes, fans, and our community."

"Tallahassee stands ready to welcome the world for a truly historic event," says Kerri Post, Executive Director for Visit Tallahassee. "Fans from near and far will experience world-class competition, unmatched energy, and the excitement of our destination in the spotlight on a global platform."

Co-chairs for the Local Organizing Committee, Amanda Heidecker and Taylor Wheaton, emphasize the world championships are both a community milestone and a landmark event for Tallahassee's role in the global sport of cross country.

"This event represents years of collaboration," said Amanda Heidecker, Co-Chair and Director of Leon County Parks and Recreation. "From hundreds of local volunteers to thousands of spectators lining the course, these championships excite and inspire the community, and we're proud to welcome the world."

"Hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is the crown jewel of Tallahassee's sports tourism portfolio," says Taylor Wheaton, Co-Chair and Senior Sports Sales Director for Visit Tallahassee. "The world is literally watching Tallahassee this weekend and the championships will have a lasting positive long-term economic impact and visibility for our destination."

Race day will begin with the world-renowned Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Marching 100 performing the National Anthem and more. Throughout the event, the Fan Zone will serve as the hub of activity, offering interactive games, food trucks, live music, photo booths, a beer garden and live viewing areas ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Spectator tickets are still available for $10, with free admission for children 12 and under. Tickets include access to all race-day action and the Fan Zone. Purchase tickets in advance and join thousands of spectators for a once-in-a-generation championship experience.

Following the elite championship races on Saturday, registered participants will take part in the Worlds Fun Run: Florida Edition, choosing between a 2K or 4K distance on the very same course contested by the world's top athletes earlier that day. Participants will earn a commemorative medal while also supporting Leon County Schools' track and cross-country programs.

While visiting for the event, athletes and spectators will discover canopy roads and the distinctive rolling hills of Florida's Capital City. Known as "Trailahassee," the region boasts over 700 miles of trails alongside a vibrant culinary and creative culture. From the depths of Wakulla Springs to our historic downtown, Tallahassee invites the world to discover an unforgettable destination. Explore Visit Tallahassee's travel tips and curated itineraries to help make the most of your experience here.

Event Details

- Date: January 10, 2026

- Gates Open at 7:45 AM, Championships Races Begin at 9:45 AM

- Location: Apalachee Regional Park, 7550 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, Florida, U.S.

- To Purchase Spectator Tickets & Fun Run Registration: Visittallahassee.com/wxctallahassee26/

For information about the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26, please visit: WXCTallahassee26.com. Follow along @worldxcchampionships and @Visit_Tally.

MEDIA CONTACT

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Tallahassee