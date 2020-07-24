The World Happiness Foundation Welcomes Satinder Singh Rekhi As Founding Board Member

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Satinder Singh Rekhi, the founder of the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness and Chairman and CEO of Rekhi Systems, Int Ltd, has joined the World Happiness Foundation to expand its impact and evolve the strategic positioning.

The World Happiness Foundation is the most comprehensive global platform that hosts the leaders, institutions, and initiatives to realize a world where all people are free, conscious, and happy. Through the foundation, people worldwide are introduced to the latest innovations, initiatives, policies, experiences, research, technology, ideas, tools, and individuals that are changing the way we feel, understand, and act.

"With Satinder Singh Rekhi joining the foundation, we are making a giant leap into the future. His wisdom, vision, and actions are a true testament to our purpose of realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all, said Luis Gallardo, the World Happiness Foundation President and Founder."

"It is an honor for me to become part of the World Happiness Foundation. Today the world needs, more than ever before, a focus on happiness and wellbeing as new development paradigms. The tirelessly and incredible impact accomplished by Luis Gallardo and the whole team at the foundation is and will be, a fundamental source of inspiration and positive change worldwide, said Satinder Singh Rekhi."

The immediate goals for the World Happiness Foundation are focused on keeping the expansion of the World Happiness Fest, the largest and most diverse forum of happiness and wellbeing experts and activists in the world, with presence already in more than eighty cities across all continents.

Another strategic focus is the development of the World Happiness Academy and Observatory, with the creation of programs and certifications that build leadership capabilities, research, and learning experiences to make a positive impact regardless of the uncertainty that prevails around us. Satinder Singh Rekhi's involvement with the creation of the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will be a fundamental asset to its success.

ABOUT THE WORLD HAPPINESS FOUNDATION

The World Happiness Foundation is the most comprehensive global platform that hosts the leaders, institutions, and initiatives to realize a world where all people are free, conscious, and happy. Some strategic initiatives are the World Happiness Awards , World Happiness Observatory , World Happiness Academy , World Happiness Fest , Happytalism , and TEOH Lab .

