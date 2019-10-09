The World Market for 3D Bioprinting (2019-2024): Growing Demand for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Bioprinting Market by Component (3D Bioprinters (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser), Bioink (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid)), Material (Hydrogel, Living Cells), Application (Skin, Drug Research), End user (Biopharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D bioprinting market is projected to reach USD 1,647 million by 2024 from USD 651 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2024.

This report studies the 3D bioprinting market based on component, application, material, end-user, and region.

The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.

It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets concerning individual growth trends, and it also forecasts the revenue of the market segments for four main regions.

The growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing the use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities. On the other hand, a shortage of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are hampering the growth of this market.

The major players in the market include Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), CELLINK (Sweden), Allevi Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan), Poietis (France), TeVido BioDevices (US), Nano3D Biosciences, Inc. (US), ROKIT Healthcare (South Korea), Digilab Inc. (US), regenHU (Switzerland), GeSiM (Germany), Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (US), and Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

Microextrusion technology commanded the largest share of 3D bioprinters segment owing to technological advancements



The component segment of the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into 3D bioprinters and bioinks. The 3D bioprinters market is further sub-segmented on the basis of technology into magnetic 3D bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting, inkjet 3D bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinting, and other technologies; whereas bioinks segment is further sub-segmented into natural, synthetic, and hybrid bioinks. The microextrusion bioprinting technology has commanded the largest share of the market in 2019 due to technological advancements in the segment and the increasing research activities.



The drug discovery research application segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D bioprinting market in 2019



In terms of applications, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into research applications and clinical applications. The demand for research applications is further sub-segmented into drug research, regenerative medicine, and 3D cell culture. Among these, the drug research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of 3D bioprinting technology by biopharmaceutical companies. While, in terms of clinical applications, the market is segmented into skin, bone & cartilage, blood vessels, and other clinical applications.



Based on material, living cells segment commanded the leading market share in 2019



Based on material, the 3D bioprinting market is broadly segmented into hydrogels, extracellular matrices, living cells, and other biomaterials. Increasing R&D activities for the use of living cells in 3D bioprinting is driving the growth of the living cells segment. Living cells have the ability to fabricate patient-specific tissues in a defined manner. With advances in 3D bioprinting, scientists and researchers are making use of living cells as a biomaterial in 3D bioprinting. These cells can be used to print living tissues as well as organ structures for surgical implantations. However, ethical issues associated with the use of stem cells in 3D bioprinting might hamper the growth of the segment.



The US 3D bioprinting market to hold prominent market share over the forecast period



On the basis of region, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). The US held a significant share of the global 3D bioprinting market in 2019. Factors such as new product launches and technological advancements in 3D bioprinting technology and the presence of key players in the region are driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in the US. Moreover, extensive research activities and funding for 3D bioprinting will further fuel the market growth in the US.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 3D Bioprinting Market Overview

4.2 Market Share, By Component and Region

4.3 Market, By Material, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 3D Bioprinting Approaches

5.2.1 Biomimicry

5.2.2 Autonomous Self-Assembly

5.2.3 Mini-Tissue Building Blocks

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Use of 3D Bioprinting in the Pharmaceutical and Cosmetology Industries

5.3.1.2 Rising Public and Private Funding to Support Bioprinting Research Activities

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the 3D Bioprinting Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3.2.2 High Development & Production Costs

5.3.2.3 Lack of Regulatory Guidelines Governing 3D Bioprinting

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Organ Transplants

5.3.3.2 Growing Awareness of 3D Bioprinting

5.3.3.3 Growing Demand for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Socioethical Concerns Related to the Use of 3D Bioprinted Products

5.3.4.2 High Cost of 3D Bioprinting

5.3.4.3 Process Control & Understanding



6 3D Bioprinting Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 3D Bioprinters

6.2.1 3D Bioprinters Market, By Technology

6.2.1.1 Microextrusion Bioprinting

6.2.1.1.1 Increasing Research in the Field of Microextrusion is Fueling the Adoption of This Technology

6.2.1.2 Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

6.2.1.2.1 High Cell Viability and Low Cost have Resulted in the Increased Demand for Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

6.2.1.3 Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

6.2.1.3.1 Laser-Assisted Bioprinting is One of the Highest-Resolution Bioprinting Technologies Available in the 3D Bioprinting Industry

6.2.1.4 Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

6.2.1.4.1 Accuracy and Speed in the Formation and Processing of Cultured Tissues are the Major Advantages Associated With Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

6.2.1.5 Other Technologies

6.3 Bioinks

6.3.1 Natural Bioinks

6.3.1.1 Natural Bioinks are the Most Commonly Preferred Bioinks in the 3D Bioprinting Process

6.3.2 Hybrid Bioinks

6.3.2.1 Hybrid Bioinks Possess High Mechanical Strength and Great Biocompatibility

6.3.3 Synthetic Bioinks

6.3.3.1 Improved Mechanical Strength and Consistency Offered By Synthetic Bioinks to Drive Market Growth



7 3D Bioprinting Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Living Cells

7.2.1 Ethical Issues Associated With the Use of Living Cells in Organ Development to Hamper Market Growth

7.3 Hydrogels

7.3.1 Dynamic Properties of Hydrogels are Supporting Their Increased Use in 3D Tissue Engineering and Biomedical Applications

7.4 Extracellular Matrices

7.4.1 Ecm has Emerged as A Promising Tool in Tissue Engineering

7.5 Other Biomaterials



8 3D Bioprinting Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Applications

8.2.1 Drug Research

8.2.1.1 Drug Research Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Regenerative Medicine

8.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Organ Transplants to Support Market Growth

8.2.3 3D Cell Culture

8.2.3.1 Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing to Support Market Growth

8.3 Clinical Applications

8.3.1 Skin

8.3.1.1 Growing Number of Aesthetic and Reconstruction Surgeries to Propel Market Growth

8.3.2 Bone & Cartilage

8.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Conditions to Drive the Demand for Bone Grafts

8.3.3 Blood Vessels

8.3.3.1 Increasing Research Activities Focused on the 3D Bioprinting of Blood Vessels is the Major Factor Driving Market Growth

8.3.4 Other Clinical Applications



9 3D Bioprinting Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Organizations & Academic Institutes

9.2.1 Research Organizations & Academic Institutes are the Fastest-Growing End Users of 3D Bioprinting

9.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Adoption of 3D Bioprinting Among Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.4 Hospitals

9.4.1 3D Printing Offers A Customized Surgical Planning Tool for Hospitals



10 3D Bioprinting Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of the Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Organ Transplants to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increase in Funding and Grants to Support Research Activities Related to 3D Bioprinting in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Cosmetics Industry in France to Propel the Adoption of 3D Bioprinting Technologies

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Strong Research Base and Government Support to Drive the Growth of the Market in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 The Market in China is Projected to Register Significant Growth Owing to Rising Regenerative Medicine Research

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Initiatives to Raise Awareness and Develop Novel Products to Support Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Growing Medical Tourism to Contribute to the Growth of the Market in the Region

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Underdeveloped Infrastructure to Hamper Market Growth



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.6 Vendor Dive

11.6.1 Visionary Leaders

11.6.2 Innovators

11.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.6.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Solutions Life Sciences

12.2 Allevi Inc.

12.3 Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

12.4 Cellink

12.5 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

12.6 Digilab Inc.

12.7 Envisiontec

12.8 Gesim

12.9 Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

12.10 Organovo Holdings Inc.

12.11 Poietis

12.12 Regenhu

12.13 Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

12.14 Rokit Healthcare

12.15 Tevido Biodevices



