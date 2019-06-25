The World Market for Alkylamines 2015-2022: Animal Nutrition Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Jun 25, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkylamines - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Alkylamines in Tons by the following Segments: Methylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines), Ethylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines), Propylamines, Cyclohexylamines, and Butylamines.
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A.B. Enterprises (India)
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Arkema Group (France)
- Balaji Amines Ltd. (India)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Hualu Holding Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huntsman International LLC (USA)
- Koei Chemical Company Limited (Japan)
- Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
- Oxea Gmbh (Germany)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
- Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Alkylamines: An Introductory Prelude
Key Growth Drivers in Brief
Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Select Key Applications of Alkylamines: A Snapshot
Asia-Pacific Dominates the World Alkylamines Market
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Market
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Methylamines: The Largest Product Group
Propylamines Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Ethylamines: An Important Category
Alkylamines Assume Critical Importance in Solvent Formulations
Expanding Use of Solvents in Automobile & Other Process Applications Underpins Volume Demand
Rubber Processing: Another Major Growth Booster
Surging Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth
Emphasis on Sustainable Farming Amid Burgeoning Population and Dwindling Land Resources Puts Focus on Quality Agrochemicals
Animal Nutrition: A Lucrative Market for Alkylamines
Water and Wastewater Treatment Extends Robust Opportunities
Immense Use in Paper Chemicals
Growing Importance in Pharmaceutical Intermediates Adds to Growth
Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Alkylamines
Definition
Major Applications of C1-C4 Alkylamines
Methylamines
Manufacturing Process
Derivatives of Methylamine
Monomethylamine (MMA): Formula: CH3NH2
Dimethylamine (DMA): Formula: (CH3)2NH
Trimethylamine (TMA): Formula: (CH3)3 N
Uses
Adverse Effects
Ethylamines
Derivatives of Ethylamine
Monoethylamine (MEA)
Diethylamine (DEA)
Triethylamine (TEA)
Propylamines
Cyclohexylamines
Butylamines
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Chemours to Build New Research and Innovation Hub in Delaware
Evonik Acquires Specialty Additives Business of Air Products
BASF to Build New Specialty Amines Plant in Nanjing
BASF Expands Amines Portfolio at Antwerp Facility
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
Taminco to Fully Acquire Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical
Krahn Chemie to Distribute Eastman's Neutralising Amines
Huntsman Inaugurates Shanghai Campus
Celanese Discontinues Production of MMA at Cangrejera Facility
DuPont Divests Performance Chemicals Segment
BASF Inaugurates Specialty Amines Production Plant
BASF Increases Production Capacity of its tBA Plant
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Alkylamines Market by Product Segment
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
A Prime Market
Market Prospects Remain Northbound
Uptrend in End Use Sectors Augments Demand
Ethylamines: Affected by Pesticides
Competitive Scenario
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Renewed Industrial Activity to Enhance Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Prominent Regional Market in Europe
Ban on Azo Dyes in Germany
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Largest Regional Market for Alkylamines
Alkylamines Market Driven by Growth in End-Use Applications
Escalating Demand for Solvents Steers Market Momentum
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
The Dominant Producer and Consumer
Methylamines Remain the Key Market Segment
Demand for Cyclohexylamine Grows
Chinese Amines Market: Demand Spurs Foreign Investment
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Robust Opportunities in the Evolving Indian Chemical Industry
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 42)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x36fx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article