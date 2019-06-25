The World Market for Alkylamines 2015-2022: Animal Nutrition Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkylamines - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Alkylamines in Tons by the following Segments: Methylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines), Ethylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines), Propylamines, Cyclohexylamines, and Butylamines.

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A.B. Enterprises ( India )

) Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Balaji Amines Ltd. ( India )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) DowDuPont, Inc. ( USA )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Hualu Holding Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Huntsman International LLC ( USA )

) Koei Chemical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Luxi Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. ( Japan )

) Oxea Gmbh ( Germany )

) The Chemours Company ( USA )

) Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Alkylamines: An Introductory Prelude

Key Growth Drivers in Brief

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Select Key Applications of Alkylamines: A Snapshot

Asia-Pacific Dominates the World Alkylamines Market

China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Methylamines: The Largest Product Group

Propylamines Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Ethylamines: An Important Category

Alkylamines Assume Critical Importance in Solvent Formulations

Expanding Use of Solvents in Automobile & Other Process Applications Underpins Volume Demand

Rubber Processing: Another Major Growth Booster

Surging Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Emphasis on Sustainable Farming Amid Burgeoning Population and Dwindling Land Resources Puts Focus on Quality Agrochemicals

Animal Nutrition: A Lucrative Market for Alkylamines

Water and Wastewater Treatment Extends Robust Opportunities

Immense Use in Paper Chemicals

Growing Importance in Pharmaceutical Intermediates Adds to Growth

Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Alkylamines

Definition

Major Applications of C1-C4 Alkylamines

Methylamines

Manufacturing Process

Derivatives of Methylamine

Monomethylamine (MMA): Formula: CH3NH2

Dimethylamine (DMA): Formula: (CH3)2NH

Trimethylamine (TMA): Formula: (CH3)3 N

Uses

Adverse Effects

Ethylamines

Derivatives of Ethylamine

Monoethylamine (MEA)

Diethylamine (DEA)

Triethylamine (TEA)

Propylamines

Cyclohexylamines

Butylamines



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Chemours to Build New Research and Innovation Hub in Delaware

Evonik Acquires Specialty Additives Business of Air Products

BASF to Build New Specialty Amines Plant in Nanjing

BASF Expands Amines Portfolio at Antwerp Facility

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Taminco to Fully Acquire Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical

Krahn Chemie to Distribute Eastman's Neutralising Amines

Huntsman Inaugurates Shanghai Campus

Celanese Discontinues Production of MMA at Cangrejera Facility

DuPont Divests Performance Chemicals Segment

BASF Inaugurates Specialty Amines Production Plant

BASF Increases Production Capacity of its tBA Plant



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Alkylamines Market by Product Segment



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

Market Prospects Remain Northbound

Uptrend in End Use Sectors Augments Demand

Ethylamines: Affected by Pesticides

Competitive Scenario

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Renewed Industrial Activity to Enhance Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Prominent Regional Market in Europe

Ban on Azo Dyes in Germany

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Largest Regional Market for Alkylamines

Alkylamines Market Driven by Growth in End-Use Applications

Escalating Demand for Solvents Steers Market Momentum

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

The Dominant Producer and Consumer

Methylamines Remain the Key Market Segment

Demand for Cyclohexylamine Grows

Chinese Amines Market: Demand Spurs Foreign Investment

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Robust Opportunities in the Evolving Indian Chemical Industry

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



