DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Biomaterials (2019-2024): Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 206.64 billion by 2024 from USD 105.18 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the biomaterials market is mainly driven by the increasing funds and grants by government bodies and universities for the development of novel biomaterials. Additionally, the increasing demand for implantable devices, growing demand for biomaterials in plastic surgery and wound healing applications, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness and research on regenerative medicine are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. However, limitations of biomaterials-based products and the shortage of skilled surgeons are the major challenges faced by market players.

The prominent players in the biomaterials market are Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).

By type, the polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries. However, polymers are costly, which can hinder the growth of this market.

By application, the cardiovascular applications segment dominates the biomaterials market

The cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, the growing number of angiography procedures, and the increasing adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), the number of total hip replacement surgeries performed are projected to grow to 635,000 surgeries by 2030.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of the market in North America is attributed to the increase in biomaterial-based research, rising demand for plastic surgeries, growing incidence of cancer, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to Japan's growing healthcare industry, increasing geriatric population, rising number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries in India, lucrative medical devices industry, and favourable tax policy in China.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the biomaterials market.

Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launch in the biomaterials market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the biomaterials market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading players in the biomaterials market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Secondary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.5 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study:



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biomaterials Market Overview

4.2 Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018 (USD Billion)

4.3 Biomaterials Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Funds & Grants By Government Bodies & Universities for the Development of Novel Biomaterials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery & Wound Healing Applications

5.2.1.4 Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.1.5 Increasing Research on Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Clinical & Regulatory Processes

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitations of Biomaterial-Based Products

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Surgeons



6 Regulatory Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 US

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 FDA Device Classification

6.2.3 US: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

6.2.4 Stringent FDA Regulations Governing Product Approvals

6.3 Canada

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 Canada: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

6.3.3 Health Canada Classification

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 European Medical Device Classification

6.4.3 Europe: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

6.4.4 European Regulatory Process to Get More Stringent in Future

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 PMDA Device Classification

6.5.3 Japan: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

6.5.4 Revision of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (PAL) and Implementation of the New PMD Act in Japan

6.6 China

6.6.1 Introduction

6.6.2 CFDA Device Classification

6.6.3 China: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

6.6.4 Rising Hurdles in the Regulatory Process in China

6.7 India

6.7.1 Introduction

6.7.2 Indian Medical Devices Classification

6.8 Australia

6.8.1 Introduction

6.8.2 TGA Device Classification

6.8.3 Australia: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment



7 Biomaterials Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metallic Biomaterials

7.2.1 Stainless Steel

7.2.1.1 Stainless Steel Dominates the Metallic Biomaterials Market

7.2.2 Titanium & Titanium Alloys

7.2.2.1 Rising Number of Joint Replacement Procedures Will Drive the Market for Titanium Biomaterials

7.2.3 Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

7.2.3.1 Low Cost and Excellent Corrosion Resistance have Driven the Use of Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

7.2.4 Gold

7.2.4.1 Expanding Applications of Gold Nanoparticles to Drive the Demand for Gold Biomaterials

7.2.5 Silver

7.2.5.1 Toxic Properties and Low Aesthetic Appeal Likely to Limit the Use of Silver in Biomaterial-Based Products

7.2.6 Magnesium

7.2.6.1 Biodegradable Characteristic of Magnesium have Stimulated the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

7.3.1 Polymethylmethacrylate

7.3.1.1 Pmma Dominates the Polymeric Biomaterials Market

7.3.2 Polyethylene

7.3.2.1 Wear and Tear Resistance of Polyethylene have Made It Popular in Hip and Knee Joint Replacements

7.3.3 Polyester

7.3.3.1 Biodegradable Nature and Biocompatibility of Polyester Will Drive Its Use in Various Medical Applications

7.3.4 Polyvinylchloride

7.3.4.1 Heavy Chlorine Content of Pvc is Likely to Hamper the Market Growth

7.3.5 Silicone Rubber

7.3.5.1 Silicone Rubbers are Non-Reactive, Stable, and Resistant to Extreme Environments and Temperatures

7.3.6 Nylon

7.3.6.1 Nylon's Low Weight, Corrosion Resistance, and Wide Applications are Expected to Drive Market Demand

7.3.7 Polyetheretherketone

7.3.7.1 Peek is Gaining Popularity as A Viable Alternative to Metals

7.3.8 Other Polymeric Biomaterials

7.4 Ceramics

7.4.1 Calcium Phosphate

7.4.1.1 Calcium Phosphate Drives Ceramic Biomaterial Market Segment

7.4.2 Zirconia

7.4.2.1 Bio-Inertness and Low Wear Rate of Zirconia Will Boost the Market Growth

7.4.3 Aluminum Oxide

7.4.3.1 Increasing Use of Aluminum Oxide in Hip Replacements and Dental Implants to Drive the Market

7.4.4 Calcium Sulfate

7.4.4.1 Fast Resorption Rate of Calcium Sulfate is Likely to Hamper Its Use

7.4.5 Carbon

7.4.5.1 Increasing Use of Carbon Nanofibers in Regenerative Medicine and Cancer Treatment Will Drive Market Growth

7.4.6 Glass

7.4.6.1 Rising Number of Orthopedics and Dental Procedures Likely to Drive the Demand for Glass Biomaterials

7.5 Natural Biomaterials

7.5.1 Hyaluronic Acid

7.5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis to Drive Hyaluronic Acid Market

7.5.2 Collagen

7.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Target Applications to Drive Growth in Collagen Market

7.5.3 Gelatin

7.5.3.1 Low Cost of Gelatin to Drive Its Market Growth

7.5.4 Fibrin

7.5.4.1 Fibrin Biomaterials Were Among the First Used to Prevent Bleeding

7.5.5 Cellulose

7.5.5.1 Cellulose Find Applications in Wound Healing, Skin Regeneration, and Ophthalmology

7.5.6 Chitin

7.5.6.1 Chitin Accelerates Skin Regeneration and Possesses High Biocompatibility

7.5.7 Alginates

7.5.7.1 Various Applications of Alginates Include Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, and Drug Delivery

7.5.8 Silk

7.5.8.1 The Flexibility, Glossiness, and Adhesive Abilities of Silk have Made It Popular in Cosmetic Applications



8 Biomaterials Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiovascular

8.2.1 Catheters

8.2.2 Stents

8.2.3 Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

8.2.4 Pacemakers

8.2.5 Sensors

8.2.6 Heart Valves

8.2.7 Vascular Grafts

8.2.8 Guidewires

8.2.9 Others

8.3 Orthopedic

8.3.1 Joint Replacement

8.3.1.1 Knee Replacement

8.3.1.2 Hip Replacement

8.3.1.3 Shoulder Replacement

8.3.1.4 Others

8.3.2 Viscosupplementation

8.3.3 Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation

8.3.3.1 Suture Anchors

8.3.3.2 Interference Screws

8.3.3.3 Meniscal Repair Tacks

8.3.3.4 Meshes

8.3.4 Spine

8.3.4.1 Spinal Fusion Surgeries

8.3.4.2 Minimally Invasive Fusion Surgeries

8.3.4.3 Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Surgeries

8.3.4.3.1 Pedicle-Based Rod Systems

8.3.4.3.2 Interspinous Spacers

8.3.4.3.3 Artificial Discs

8.3.5 Fracture Fixation Devices

8.3.5.1 Bone Plates

8.3.5.2 Screws

8.3.5.3 Pins

8.3.5.4 Rods

8.3.5.5 Wires

8.3.6 Synthetics Bone Grafts

8.4 Ophthalmology

8.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases to Drive Market Growth

8.4.2 Contact Lenses

8.4.3 Intraocular Lenses

8.4.4 Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues

8.4.5 Synthetic Corneas

8.4.6 Others

8.5 Dental

8.5.1 Synthetic Dental Biomaterials Include Metals, Ceramics, Polymers, and Composite Structures

8.5.2 Dental Implants

8.5.3 Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes

8.5.4 Dental Membranes

8.5.5 Tissue Regeneration

8.6 Plastic Surgery

8.6.1 Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries Performed to Drive the Market for Biomaterials

8.6.2 Soft-Tissue Fillers

8.6.3 Craniofacial Surgery

8.7 Wound Healing

8.7.1 Biomaterials are Extensively Used in Various Wound Healing Products

8.7.2 Wound Closure Devices

8.7.2.1 Sutures

8.7.2.2 Staples

8.7.3 Surgical Hemostats

8.7.4 Internal Tissue Sealants

8.7.5 Adhesion Barriers

8.7.6 Hernia Meshes

8.8 Tissue Engineering

8.8.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Mechanical Performance of Tissue-Engineered Implants to Support the Growth of This Application Segment

8.8.2 Scaffolds for Regenerative Medicine

8.8.3 Nanomaterials for Biosensing

8.8.4 Tailoring of Inorganic Nanoparticles

8.9 Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications

8.9.1 The Major Application Areas of Biomaterials in Cns Disorders Include Shunting, Cortical Neural Prosthesis, and Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

8.9.2 Shunting Systems

8.9.3 Cortical Neural Prosthetics

8.9.4 Hydrogel Scaffolds for Cns Repair

8.9.5 Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

8.10 Other Applications

8.10.1 Drug Delivery Systems

8.10.2 Gastrointestinal Applications

8.10.3 Bariatric Surgery

8.10.4 Urinary Applications



9 Biomaterials Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Biomaterials Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Large Medical Devices Market to Support the Adoption of Biomaterials in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Availability of Funds and Rising Cardiovascular Procedures to Drive the Biomaterials Market in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Aging Population and Associated Diseases to Drive the Market in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Increasing Research Activities on Biomaterials to Drive the Growth in Spain

9.3.5 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Growing Medical Devices Industry to Drive Market Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Lucrative Medical Devices Industry in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Large Population Base and Growing Medical Tourism in India to Drive the Growth of Biomaterials

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Product Launches

10.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2.3 Expansions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up) (2018)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.3 Dynamic Companies

10.4.4 Responsive Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Royal DSM

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Corbion

11.4 Covestro AG

11.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation

11.6 Evonik Industries

11.7 Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

11.8 Cam Bioceramics B.V.

11.9 Celanese Corporation

11.10 CoorsTek Inc.

11.11 CeramTec GmbH

11.12 GELITA AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjagmp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

