The World Market for Chemical Sensors, Forecast to 2024 by Product Type, Analyte, Application & Region
Dec 10, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chemical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
The growth of the automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Chemical sensors are used to detect and monitor automotive and industrial emissions along with the functioning of wastewater treatment systems. In the healthcare sector, they are used in fertility systems, cancer diagnosis, portable glucose monitors, diagnosis of renal failure and alcohol and drug abuse.
Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and related diseases is also expected to increase the product demand as chemical sensors are used in the manufacturing of blood sugar testing strips. Additionally, there is a growing demand for optical chemical sensors that are utilized in vehicle cabin air quality systems, owing to the increasing sales of automobiles.
This, coupled with the rising adoption rate of centralized ventilation in residential and commercial spaces, is also favoring the growth of the market. Moreover, these sensors are finding extensive application in the defense and military sector, as they aid in the detection of explosive materials.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global chemical sensors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global chemical sensors industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the analyte?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global chemical sensors industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global chemical sensors industry?
- What is the structure of the global chemical sensors industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global chemical sensors industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Chemical Sensors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Analyte
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Electrochemical
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Potentiometric
6.1.2.2 Amperometric
6.1.2.3 Conductometric
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Optical
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Infrared
6.2.2.2 Photoionization
6.2.2.3 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Pellistor/Catalytic Bead
6.4 Semiconductor
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Analyte
7.1 Solid
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Gas
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Industrial
8.2 Environmental Monitoring
8.3 Medical
8.4 Defense and Homeland Security
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Smiths Detection Inc.
14.3.2 AirTest Technologies Inc.
14.3.3 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.4 General Electric
14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.6 Bayer
14.3.7 MSA Safety Incorporated
14.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.9 Pepperl+Fuchs Group
14.3.10 SICK AG
14.3.11 Siemens AG
14.3.12 ABB Ltd
14.3.13 SenseAir AB
14.3.14 Spectris PLC
14.3.15 Denso Corporation
14.3.16 Halma PLC
14.3.17 Owlstone Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqq09
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article