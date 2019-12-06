The World Market for Chemicals, 2019: Asia-Pacific is Showcasing Steep Demand
Dec 06, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Chemicals Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) more than 95% of the manufacturing processes need some or other chemicals to deliver their end products. From energy to technology and from FMCG to transportation, all most all industries rely on chemicals. Recent developments have shown surged use of specialty chemicals and materials in the industry.
Currently, green solvent materials in commercial use include bio-based alcohols/diols (e.g., bio-based glycols)/triols (e.g., glycerol), lactate esters (mostly ethyl lactate), d-limonene, fatty acid methyl esters (mostly methyl soyate) and several others. These materials can be used directly as solvents or blended with other materials in a solvent formulation to achieve a specific combined target of cost, function and performance.
Bio-based alcohol is the largest biosolvent segment, mainly due to the vast use of bioethanol. Annual production of bioethanol globally is around 100 million metric tons. Most of the bioethanol is used as bio-fuel; non-fuel bioethanol only accounts for around 15% of global production. Solvent applications use 2 million metric tons of bioethanol per year.
In terms of geographical trends, chemical industry has experienced steep demand in the Asia-Pacific region as compared to North America and Europe. In China itself, the chemical industry employs 60 million employees which is close to 50% of the total global employment.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Hydrogen as a Chemical Constituent and as an Energy Source (CHM031D)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- History
- Production
- Natural Gas and Hydrogen
- Environmental Benefits of Hydrogen
- Government Support
- European Union
Chapter 3 Global Markets for Adhesives and Sealants/Joining and Fastening (CHM048C)
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Recent Developments
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Global Markets for Adhesives and Sealants
- Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Adhesive and Sealants Industry
- Concepts in the Industry
- Importance of the Industry
- Benefits of Adhesives and Sealants
- Adhesives
- Classification of Adhesives
Chapter 4 Green Solvents: Technologies, Emerging Opportunities and Markets (CHM087A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Green Solvent Markets
- Market Background, Opportunities and Risks
- Market Background
- Market Drivers and Opportunities
- Market Inhibitors and Risks
Chapter 5 Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets (CHM075C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Description of Market Trends
- Automotive Coating Layers
- Automotive Coating Technology
- Automotive Coating Resins
- Automotive Coating Types
- Automotive Coating Applications
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Foam Coating (CHM101A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- What is the Industry Saying?
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Market Definitions and the Evolution of Foam Coating
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Recent Developments
- Market Dynamics
- Key Developments in the Field of Foam Coating
Chapter 7 Global Markets for Inorganic Microporous and Nanoporous Adsorbents (CHM022E)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Technology and Industry Overview
- Introduction to Adsorption
- Physical and Chemical Structures
- Potential Applications
- Emerging Technology Needs
- Industry Structure
Chapter 8 Polymerization Catalysts: Technologies and Global Markets (CHM114A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Types of Polymerization
- Types of Polymerization Catalysts
- Resin Types of Polymerization Catalysts
- Polyolefin Manufacturing Processes
Chapter 9 Ionic Liquids: Environmentally Sustainable Solvent, Energy Storage and Separation Processes (CHM115A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Types of Ionic Liquids
- Generations of Ionic Liquids
- Physical and Chemical Properties
- Industry Structure
- Corporate R&D and Academic Research
- Technology Development (Both Process and Enabling Technologies)
- Regulatory Approvals, Standardization and Certifications
- Commercialization and End Product Development
- Challenges
- Threat of Substitution from Alternatives
- Regulatory Compliance
- Pace of Change
- Lack of Knowledge
- Lack of Material Standardization
- Drivers
- Application Versatility
- Rising Funding and Government Incentives
- Versatility in Compounding/Designing
- Technology and Market Trends
- Ionic Liquid-Based Technology Commercialization
- BASF
- Evonik
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Sigma Aldrich
- Queens University Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petronas
- Chevron
- Air Products
- Linde Gas
- IoLiTec
- Proionic GmbH
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- NoHMs Technologies
- Eli Lilly
- IFP
Chapter 10 Dioctyl Terephthalate and Emerging Alternatives (CHM122A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Market Trends
- Regulatory Framework
- Investment and Phase Estimation Analysis
- Stakeholder Analysis
- Case Studies on Phthalate-Based Plasticizers
- Market Drivers
- Innovations and Advancements in DOTP and Alternatives
Chapter 11 Fire Suppressing Equipment and Consumables (CHM133A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables
- Types of Fires
- Summary of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Technologies and Applications Considered
- Fire Suppression Equipment: A Brief History
- Fire Suppression Equipment Technologies and Consumables
- Applications
Chapter 12 Global Markets for Adipic Acid (CHM055B)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- End Products Manufactured with Adipic Acid
- Manufacturing Processes of Adipic Acid
- Life Cycle Assessment
- Uses of Adipic Acid
- Emissions and Controls of Adipic Acid
- Industry Structure and Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Outlook
Chapter 13 Paints and Coatings: A Global Market Outlook (CHM121A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Definition of the Industry
- Industry Concepts
- Importance of the Industry
- History of Paints and Coatings
- Life Cycle Assessment
- Benefits of Paints and Coatings
- Classification of Coatings Based on End-use
- Industry Structure and Overview
- Technology Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Industry Outlook Introduction
- Government Regulations
- Pollution Prevention in Coating Application Processes
- Technological Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oao7kf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article