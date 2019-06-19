The World Market for Industrial Boilers 2019: Focus on Sustainability & Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives Across the World

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Boilers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets in Tons of Steam per Hour (TSPH) by the following End-Use Industries:



Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Building Materials

Others

The report profiles 130 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. ( USA )

) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) ( India )

) Bosch Industriekessel GmbH ( Germany )

) Cannon Far East (China)

China Western Power Industrial Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Clayton Industries Inc. ( USA )

) Doosan Power Systems Holdings Limited (UK)

GE Power ( USA )

) Wuhan Boiler Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Grundfos A/S ( Denmark )

) Hangzhou Boiler Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Harbin Boiler Company Limited ( China )

) IHI Corporation ( Japan )

) Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) LOINTEK ( Spain )

) Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) ( Japan )

) Miura Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited ( China )

) Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo SHI FW ( Japan )

) Taishan Group Taian Boao International Trade Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Takuma Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Thermax Limited ( India )

) Danstoker A/S ( Denmark )

) Valmet Oyj ( Finland )

) Victory Energy Operations LLC ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities

Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized

Global Market Outlook

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/Vegetable Processing Plants

Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World

Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components

Migrating towards Liquid Wood

Limiting NOx Emissions

Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)

Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers

Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production

Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities

Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers

Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential

Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback

Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers

Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market

Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth

Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges

Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption

Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators

Heating Equipment in Key High Growth Application Industries

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Breweries & Distilleries

Paper & Pulp Industry

Laundries

Sewer Pipe Rehabilitation

Pharmaceuticals

Fertilizers

Textiles



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Technology Advancements Enhance Boiler Energy Efficiency

Condens 7000 F: Innovative Simplification of Commercial Boiler Installations

New Innovative Boilers with On-Demand Technology and QSX Program

Innovative Digital Efficiency Assistant for Steam Boilers

New Boiler Technologies from Bosch

Connectivity and Control



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrial Boilers: A Prelude

Boiler Design

Working

Importance and Applications of Heat/Thermal or Process Heat

Steam and Water as Heat Carriers

Classification Based on Heat Transfer Configuration

Water-tube Boilers

Small Water-tube Boilers

Large Water-tube Boilers

Fire-tube Boilers

Safety and Maintenance Considerations for Fire-tube Boilers

Differences between Water-tube Boilers and Fire-tube Boilers

Cast-Iron Boilers

Others Types of Industrial boilers

Electric Boilers

Packaged Boilers

Boiler Water Treatment

For Chemical Industries

For Food & Beverage Industry



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Boiler Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Vendor Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Developments

Maintenance Services: A Strong Revenue Spinner for Boiler Vendors

Boiler Manufacturers Step up R&D Investment

High Raw Material Prices Drive up Operational Costs for Vendors

Manufacturers Develop Designs for Converting Existing Boilers from Fossil Fuels to Biomass

A List of International Performance and Labeling Standards for Boilers by Select Country



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

PARAT Halvorsen Unveils Boiler Systems

Navien Launches Fire Tube Boiler Series

Miura Unveils Industrial Steam Boilers at AHR Expo



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

MHPS Signs Contract with CEPC for Renewal of Power Generation Boilers

TAISHAN Wins Order from Coal Fired Steam Boiler EPC Project

B&W Wins a Contract for Design and Supply of Boiler Equipment

Kawasaki Commences the Operations of VEGA Boiler

MHPS Delivers 3rd Boiler to Medupi Power Station

Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster Wheeler

MHPS Delivers First Boiler to Kusile Power Station

SHI Acquires FW Energie B.V.

MHPS Wins Order for Ultra-Supercritical-Pressure Boilers and Electrostatic Precipitators



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analytics by End-use Industry:



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Sustainability and Green Features Drive Advancements in Construction and Design of Boilers

Enhanced Efficiencies: The Key Driver

State-of-the-Art Controls Spur Market Growth

Advancements in Boiler Maintenance

Future Advancements in Boiler Design

Natural Gas Boilers to Benefit from Fuel Supply Dynamics

Natural Gas-fired Boilers Integrated with CHP Systems Offer Numerous Benefits

Government Support to Spur CHP Installation

Natural Gas: The Dominant Fuel Type for Industrial Boilers

Replacement and Retrofit Market to Drive Growth

Stringent Regulations Governing Chemical Manufacturing Facilities Favor Replacements

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Snapshots

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

New Guidelines Requiring Operators to Modernize Boilers Benefit Market Prospects

Growing Demand for Commercial Biomass Boilers in Europe

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Boiler Plus' Initiative for Phasing Out Inefficient Boilers Favor Market Gains

Biomass Boiler Market Yet to Bloom

Despite Spiraling Energy Prices, Waste Heat Recovery Plants Fail to Take Off in the UK's Iron and Steel Industry

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market Worldwide Continue to Witness Strong Market Growth

Local and Multinational Manufacturers Battle It Out'

Environmental Regulations Guide Industrial Boiler Innovations

Growing Demand for Industrial Boilers Integrated with Clean Coal Technology

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Steady Pace of Industrialization Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Industrial Boilers in China

Inefficient Industrial Boilers Worsen Impact of Coal Crisis in China

Cleaner Energy Boiler Technologies Gain Popularity

Environmental Regulations, International Funding to Boost Demand for Gas-fired Industrial Boilers

Medium and Large Capacity Industrial Boilers to Displace Small Capacity Boilers

Robust Economic Growth, Government Support Drive Growth in CFB Industrial Boilers Market

Waste Heat Boilers Sales Spurred by Government Initiatives and Buoyant Replacement Demand

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Competition Heats Up in South East Asian Industrial Boilers Market

India: Escalating Demand for Boilers from Various Industrial Applications

List of Select Leading Boiler Manufacturers in India

Indian Manufacturers Gain Prominence in the Domestic Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market

Major Categories of Waste Heat Boilers Utilized in India

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 130 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 146)

The United States (19)

(19) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (64)

(64) France (2)

(2)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (14)

(14)

Italy (13)

(13)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (42)

(42) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)

(Excluding Japan) (50) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz0xtx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

