The World Market for Industrial Boilers 2019: Focus on Sustainability & Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives Across the World
Jun 19, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Boilers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in Tons of Steam per Hour (TSPH) by the following End-Use Industries:
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Food & Beverage
- Building Materials
- Others
The report profiles 130 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities
Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized
Global Market Outlook
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth
Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/Vegetable Processing Plants
Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World
Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components
Migrating towards Liquid Wood
Limiting NOx Emissions
Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)
Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers
Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production
Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities
Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers
Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand
Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential
Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback
Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers
Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market
Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth
Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges
Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption
Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators
Heating Equipment in Key High Growth Application Industries
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Breweries & Distilleries
Paper & Pulp Industry
Laundries
Sewer Pipe Rehabilitation
Pharmaceuticals
Fertilizers
Textiles
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technology Advancements Enhance Boiler Energy Efficiency
Condens 7000 F: Innovative Simplification of Commercial Boiler Installations
New Innovative Boilers with On-Demand Technology and QSX Program
Innovative Digital Efficiency Assistant for Steam Boilers
New Boiler Technologies from Bosch
Connectivity and Control
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Industrial Boilers: A Prelude
Boiler Design
Working
Importance and Applications of Heat/Thermal or Process Heat
Steam and Water as Heat Carriers
Classification Based on Heat Transfer Configuration
Water-tube Boilers
Small Water-tube Boilers
Large Water-tube Boilers
Fire-tube Boilers
Safety and Maintenance Considerations for Fire-tube Boilers
Differences between Water-tube Boilers and Fire-tube Boilers
Cast-Iron Boilers
Others Types of Industrial boilers
Electric Boilers
Packaged Boilers
Boiler Water Treatment
For Chemical Industries
For Food & Beverage Industry
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Boiler Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Vendor Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Developments
Maintenance Services: A Strong Revenue Spinner for Boiler Vendors
Boiler Manufacturers Step up R&D Investment
High Raw Material Prices Drive up Operational Costs for Vendors
Manufacturers Develop Designs for Converting Existing Boilers from Fossil Fuels to Biomass
A List of International Performance and Labeling Standards for Boilers by Select Country
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
PARAT Halvorsen Unveils Boiler Systems
Navien Launches Fire Tube Boiler Series
Miura Unveils Industrial Steam Boilers at AHR Expo
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
MHPS Signs Contract with CEPC for Renewal of Power Generation Boilers
TAISHAN Wins Order from Coal Fired Steam Boiler EPC Project
B&W Wins a Contract for Design and Supply of Boiler Equipment
Kawasaki Commences the Operations of VEGA Boiler
MHPS Delivers 3rd Boiler to Medupi Power Station
Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster Wheeler
MHPS Delivers First Boiler to Kusile Power Station
SHI Acquires FW Energie B.V.
MHPS Wins Order for Ultra-Supercritical-Pressure Boilers and Electrostatic Precipitators
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics by End-use Industry:
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Sustainability and Green Features Drive Advancements in Construction and Design of Boilers
Enhanced Efficiencies: The Key Driver
State-of-the-Art Controls Spur Market Growth
Advancements in Boiler Maintenance
Future Advancements in Boiler Design
Natural Gas Boilers to Benefit from Fuel Supply Dynamics
Natural Gas-fired Boilers Integrated with CHP Systems Offer Numerous Benefits
Government Support to Spur CHP Installation
Natural Gas: The Dominant Fuel Type for Industrial Boilers
Replacement and Retrofit Market to Drive Growth
Stringent Regulations Governing Chemical Manufacturing Facilities Favor Replacements
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Snapshots
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
New Guidelines Requiring Operators to Modernize Boilers Benefit Market Prospects
Growing Demand for Commercial Biomass Boilers in Europe
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Boiler Plus' Initiative for Phasing Out Inefficient Boilers Favor Market Gains
Biomass Boiler Market Yet to Bloom
Despite Spiraling Energy Prices, Waste Heat Recovery Plants Fail to Take Off in the UK's Iron and Steel Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market Worldwide Continue to Witness Strong Market Growth
Local and Multinational Manufacturers Battle It Out'
Environmental Regulations Guide Industrial Boiler Innovations
Growing Demand for Industrial Boilers Integrated with Clean Coal Technology
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Steady Pace of Industrialization Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Industrial Boilers in China
Inefficient Industrial Boilers Worsen Impact of Coal Crisis in China
Cleaner Energy Boiler Technologies Gain Popularity
Environmental Regulations, International Funding to Boost Demand for Gas-fired Industrial Boilers
Medium and Large Capacity Industrial Boilers to Displace Small Capacity Boilers
Robust Economic Growth, Government Support Drive Growth in CFB Industrial Boilers Market
Waste Heat Boilers Sales Spurred by Government Initiatives and Buoyant Replacement Demand
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Competition Heats Up in South East Asian Industrial Boilers Market
India: Escalating Demand for Boilers from Various Industrial Applications
List of Select Leading Boiler Manufacturers in India
Indian Manufacturers Gain Prominence in the Domestic Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market
Major Categories of Waste Heat Boilers Utilized in India
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 130 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 146)
- The United States (19)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (64)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (14)
- Italy (13)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (42)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)
- Africa (2)
