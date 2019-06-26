The World Market for Industrial Robotics (2016-2024): Medical Device Manufacturing Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Robotics in Units by the following End-Use Segments:
- Assembly
- Material Application
- Material Handling (Packaging/Picking, Plastic Molding, Molding, & Others)
- Cutting/Polishing a
- Welding
- Others
The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Denso Wave Inc. (Japan)
- Drr AG (Germany)
- FANUC Corporation (Japan)
- FANUC America Corporation (USA)
- iRobot Corporation (USA)
- Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc. (USA)
- KUKA AG (Germany)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
- Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- ST Robotics (USA)
- Stubli International AG (Switzerland)
- YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)
- Yaskawa America, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Industrial Robotics - A Rudimentary Overview
Rationale behind the Commercial Success of Industrial Robotics
Robots - Enabling Industrial Automation
Growth Fundamentals Signal Optimistic Market Outlook
2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect - A Backgrounder
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for Industrial Robotics Market
Traditional and Collaborative Industrial Robots Complement Each Other
Outlook
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Tilts Market Growth from Developed Markets to Developing Regions
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth
A Review of Growth Opportunities in Select End-Use Markets
Rise in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Industrial Robotics Market
Opportunity Indicators
Semiconductor & Electronics Industry - A Key End-Use Sector
Rising Production of Electronic Devices Boost Market Prospects
New Fab Construction Projects Augurs Well for Robotics Demand in Semiconductor Industry
Opportunities in Communications Industry Especially Driven by Growing Demand & Production of Mobile Handsets
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape
360 View - Seeing around Corners
Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D
Advanced Manufacturing - Automation
Building Smart Factories
Robots Handled by Humans on Rise
Robots Emerging as Leading Automated Labor Force to Mitigate Human Labor Issues
Growing Use of Robots in Plastics Industry
A Look into Key Opportunities for Industrial Robots in Food & Beverage Industry
Expanding End-Use Markets to Drive Growth
Medical Applications to Drive Robust Demand for Industrial Robots in Coming Years
Medical Device Manufacturing Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth
Robotics in Pharmaceutical Packaging
Robot Integrator Market - Factors Fueling Growth
Select Application Areas
Material Handling Robots - One of the Largest Volume Contributors
Use of Robots for Automation in Molding Business
Packaging
Robot Palletizing
Robotic Machine Tools Rises in Popularity
Industrial Robotic Arms - Application Areas and Future Prospects
Lucrative Growth Prospects for Welding Robots
Assembly Line Operations - A Noteworthy Application Area
Electro-Optical Product Assembly
Design for Disassembly
Material Application
Painting
Dispensing/Sealing
Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for Industrial Robotics
Developments in Service Robotics to Inspire Industrial Robotics
Challenges
Robots - Threat to Employment
Limitation of Robots
Problems Encountered
4. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENTS
Robots - Imitating Human Beings
Cost & Performance
Cost-Benefit Ratio
Key Technological Advancements
Employing Robotics for Reducing Demand Supply Gap in Manufacturing
Technology Innovations Spearhead Growth
Developments in Industrial Robotics Over the Years
Industrial Robots Evolve as Thinkers with Advancements in AI
Cobots - A New Concept in Automation
Machine Vision Technology
Machine Vision to Support Future Usage of Industrial Robotics
3D Vision Technology
Advanced Robots with 3D Vision Capabilities
Distributed Motion Control
Bus Technology
Industrial Robots Being Integrated with Metrology Software
Winding Technology
Innovative Developments in Silicon Technology and Microelectronics
Bandwidth Expansion
Automation Advancements
Assisting and Fixturing Technologies
Human-Robot Interaction Technologies
Ford's Flexible Torquing Technology
Rapid Development Services Employs Robots for Custom Manufacture
Robotic Technology Developed for Carrying out Micro-assays
Submersible Micro-Robots
Robotics-Driven Underground Ore-Carrier
PEM Fastening Systems
New Avenues
Developments in the Field of Multiple-Robot Cooperation
Military Robotics and AI - A Supplementary Review
Future of Military Robotics
Land Robots Replacing Soldiers
Unmanned Naval Vessels for Sea
Air Surveillance through Combat Aerial Vehicles
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Industrious Robots
Structure and Working of an Industrial Robot
Robot Selection - Key Parameters
Robot Classifications
Key End-Use Application Areas
Assembly
Material Application
Painting
Dispensing/Sealing
Material Handling
Robot Palletizing
Packaging
Parts Transfer
Cutting/Polishing
Welding
Arc Welding Robot
Spot & Resistance Welding
Others
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
FANUC UK Introduces SCARA Robots
Solactive Introduces Industrial Robotics & Automation Index
Fanuc UK Launches M-410iC-110 Fastest Four-Axis Palletising Robot
DENSO Wave Launches New HS-A1 Series SCARA Robots
Stubli Unveils New TX2 Line of Collaborative Robots
Stubli Launches Next Generation 6-Axis Collaborative Robot
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Teradyne Acquires Mobile Industrial Robots
FANUC Acquires Life Robotics
Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Acquires Swedish Robot System Products
SoftBank Acquires Boston Dynamics and Schaft from Alphabet
GE Aviation Acquires OC Robotics
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by End-Use Application
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Recovering Manufacturing Sector Drives Demand for Industrial Robotics
Robotics System Integration Market
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japan - The Early Bird in Field of Robotics
Electronics Manufacturing and Automotive Account for a Large Pie
Labor Scarcity - The Primary Growth Driver
Market Hurt by Outsourcing Strategy in Manufacturing Sector
Transition from Big Assembly Lines to Small Assembly Lines Helps Sustain Robotic Demand in Japan
Competition
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
Market Analysis
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Plummeting Costs of Robots
B. Market Analytics
8.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Huge Industrial Base Makes Germany the Largest Regional Market for Industrial Robots
B. Market Analytics
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Huge Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Makes Asia-Pacific the Largest Regional Market for Industrial Robotics
Shift from Vertical Multi-Articulated Robots
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 Australia
Market Analysis
8.5.2 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Huge Manufacturing Base Creates Strong Demand for Industrial Robots in China
Labor Challenges to Accelerate Automation in Domestic Manufacturing in China
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 India
Market Analysis
8.5.4 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.5.5 Taiwan
Market Analysis
8.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Thai Industrial Robotics Market - A Market Brief
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 209 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 248)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (20)
- Europe (170)
- France (15)
- Germany (52)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (29)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (53)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Latin America (1)
