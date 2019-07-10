The World Market for Lip Care Products (2019-2024): Focus on Non-Medicated, Medicated & Therapeutic, and Sun Protection Lip Care Products

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lip Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lip care products market was worth US$ 1.94 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 2.51 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global lip care products market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers



Although females have been the major consumers of lip care products, the market has witnessed a significant interest from male consumers as well, owing to the growing trend of personal grooming among them.



The prolonged, unprotected exposure of lips to the sun can result in wrinkling, premature aging or actinic cheilitis. This has led to an increase in the demand for sun protection lip care products among the consumers.



The increasing focus of the manufacturers on product innovations, development of long-lasting and faster formulas, and attractive product ranges for teenagers have helped in creating a larger consumer-base.



One of the major growth-inhibiting factors is the presence of harmful ingredients, such as artificial skin softeners, manufactured waxes, alcohol, silicon dioxide, etc. in synthetic balms which not only damage the lips but also promote cancer.



Product Type Insights



Based on type, the market has been segmented as non-medicated lip care products, medicated and therapeutic lip care products, and sun protection lip care products. Amongst these, non-medicated lip care products represent the most popular product type.



Distribution Channel Insights



On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the dominant segment, holding the majority of the market share. Owing to the availability of different brands, larger shelf-space and convenience of choosing the product, hypermarkets and supermarkets are highly popular as a distribution channel. They are followed by specialty retailers, pharmacies and drug stores, online stores and others.



Regional Insights



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market for lip care products, holding the largest share. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe. Other major regions include North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The lip care products market is concentrated in nature with a handful of players accounting for the majority of the total global market. Some of the leading players are:



L'Oreal

Revlon, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Bayer

Unilever

