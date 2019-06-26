The World Market for Maternity Apparel, 2019: Forecast to 2024 with Profiles on 59 Industry Players
Jun 26, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maternity Apparel - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Maternity Apparel in US$ Million.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ASOS plc (UK)
- Blooming Marvellous Ltd. (UK)
- Blossom Mother and Child Limited (UK)
- Cake Maternity (UK)
- Clary and Peg (UK)
- Destination Maternity Corporation (USA)
- Envie de Fraises SAS (France)
- Isabella Oliver Ltd. (UK)
- Jojo Maman Bebe Ltd. (UK)
- Mamas & Papas (Retail) Limited (UK)
- Mothercare plc (UK)
- Mothercare UK Limited (UK)
- Ripe Maternity (Australia)
- Seraphine Ltd. (UK)
- The Gap, Inc. (USA)
- Thyme Maternity (Canada)
- Tiffany Rose Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Transforming Maternity Apparel Market
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise
Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends
Comfort Outperforms Price
Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis
Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries
2. COMPETITION
Destination Maternity: The Leading Maternity Apparel Retailer
Leading Maternity Apparel/Clothing Brands Worldwide
Popular Maternity Dresses in 2016-17
Leading Online Maternity Clothing Brands Worldwide
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth
Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail
Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother
Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales
Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand
Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology
Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized
Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour
Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities
Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets
Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon
Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Maternity Apparel: A Prelude
Nursing and Maternity Fashions and Accessories
Historical Backdrop
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Lidl Launches New Maternity Collection
Uniqlo Launches Maternity Ultra Stretch Jeans for Pregnant Women
Target Introduces New Line of Maternity Fashion and Isabel Maternity Collection
Amari Active Launches Vol 3 Collection of on-the-go Apparel for Active Women
Enhle Mbali Launches SE PREGGOZ Maternity Wear Collection
Lauren Conrad Launches Maternity Clothing Line at Kohl's
Rachel Zoe Teams Up with A Pea in the Pod to Launch a Summer Maternity Collection
Cake Maternity Launches Charley M for Younger Moms
Mango Launches Maternity Collection for Expectant Mothers
Miss Military Mom Launches T-Shirts Collection for Nursing Mothers
Megadose Launches anti-Zika Apparel Clothing Collection
Ripe Maternity Launches at Mothercare UK
Score! Touch Launches Touch Maternity Collection
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Destination Maternity and Orchestra-Prmaman Announces the Termination of Merger Agreement
Destination Maternity and Orchestra Prmaman Enters into Agreement to Merge, Creating a Leading Global Provider of Maternity Apparel
Storq Partners with Clifton and 2ReWear to Launch a Closed Loop Maternity Wear Recycling Program
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Maternity Wear Needs of Millennial Moms Drive Healthy Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates
Maternity Wear Emerge as a New Trend in the Fashion World
Flaunting Baby Bump: Another New Trend on the Rise
Growing Celebrity Influence Bodes Well for Market Demand
Price and Comfort Reign Supreme in Maternity Apparel Purchase
Paternity Clothing for Dads Offer Huge Market Potential
Maternity Apparel: An Evolutionary Scan
Rise in Working Class Woman: A Business Case for Maternity Apparel Manufacturers
Competitive Landscape
A Few Facts About Maternity Wear
Demographic Groups
Generation X
Generation Y
Baby Boomers
Preferred Styles and Pattern
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Thyme Maternity
A Major Canada-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause for the Sluggish Market Growth
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured Market Continue to Sustain Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Envie de Fraises SAS
A Major France-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Social Media and Celebrity Moms Drive Maternity Fashion Boom in the UK
Market Snapshots
Maternity Wear to Stay Relevant with Dresses for Use beyond Pregnancy
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Provide Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China: A Potential Laden Market
A Sneak Preview of the Maternity Wear Market
Alterations in One-Child Policy' to Augur Well for Maternity Apparel
E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
India: Favorable Demographics Drive Fastest Market Growth in the World
Millennial Moms and Increasing Household Income Boosts Demand
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Australia: Maternity Wear Market in a Growth Mode
Ripe Maternity
A Major Australia-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 62)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (24)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
