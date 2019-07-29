The World Market for Neonatal & Prenatal Devices, 2019 to 2024 - Focus on Incubators, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices, and More

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors for the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market include the rising incidence of preterm births, increasing awareness for prenatal and neonatal care, and government initiatives to provide better care for prenatal and neonatal infants.

Key Market Trends

Incubators is the Segment by Product Type is expected to be Fastest Growing Market

The neonatal incubators are often necessary for infants. The infants need respiratory support ranging from extra oxygen to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or mechanical ventilation. The temperature regulation of infants is among the major factors to be controlled in the neonatal incubator cases.

The companies has varied devices on several parameters, among which temperature regulation is very important, as severe temperature differences lead to neonate heat loss, hypothermia, and apnoea, which are closely related to air flow and air velocity. In the emerging markets, the growing focus is being seen toward low cost alternative neonatal incubators, such as MiraCradle and Embrace Nest in India, which are much cheaper than the incubators original cost, and thus could be more affordable to hospitals and patients in several places across the country. With that, the market is expected to witness high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The healthcare expenditure in the United States is among the highest, as per the GDP, globally. More than 18% is spent on healthcare each year in the United States. The country accommodates several medical devices companies working on fetal and neonatal care from around the world, having a good direct distribution channel, as well as third-party services for equipment distribution in relation to medical/hospitals requirement, and home care needs. Furthermore, there is a rise in technological advancement in the devices.

Philips Healthcare has developed a Smart Pulse technology, which differentiates between maternal pulse and fetal heart rate without the need for an additional sensor, like SpO2 and ECG. Research in Northwestern Medicine showed that new technology used to assess fetal heart activity called fetal electrocardiogram ST segment analysis or STAN, which not only improves outcomes during labor and delivery but also decrease the rate of cesarean deliveries when compared to conventional fetal heart rate monitoring.

During the forecast period, the growth is expected to be consistent, with the high requirement in hospitals, for several applications across the country. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a consolidated market owing to the presence of various small and large market players. Some of the market players are Atom Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, and Vyaire Medical.



