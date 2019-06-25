The World Market for Power Boilers: 2016-2019 Review & Outlook to 2024 - Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector
Jun 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Boilers: Global Market Trends, Growth Insights & Opportunity Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Boilers in terms of Annual Capacity Additions in Megawatts (MW).
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at the Utility Level
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational Efficiency Drives Market Growth
Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be Connected' for Greater Operational Efficiencies
Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during Power Generation
Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated Optimization Offerings
Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer
Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler Optimization
Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future-Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and Solutions
Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning
VFDS & O2 TRIM
Tradeoffs
Low NOx Burners
Liquid Wood
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources
Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes Well for the Market
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers
Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers
Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility
Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels
Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers
CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential
Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive Demand for Waste Heat Boilers
Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel Power
Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler Combustion
Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers
New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen
ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely
Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs
Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)
Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)
Supercritical Technology
Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation Opportunities for MRO Service Providers
Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers
The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers
Feed Water Preheating using Economizer
Stack Temperature
Combustion Air Preheat
Incomplete Combustion
Excess Air Control
Automatic Blowdown Control
Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation
Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling
Proper Boiler Scheduling
Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency
Variable Speed Control
Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure
Boiler Replacement
Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Boilers: Introduction
Evolution of Boiler Technology
Components of a Boiler System
Power Boilers or Utility Boilers
A Comparison between Power/Utility and Industrial Boiler
Working Principle of Power Boilers
Sensible Heat Addition
Latent Heat Addition
Superheating
Types of Power/Utility Boilers
Wall-fired Boilers
Tangentially-fired Boilers
Cyclone-fired Boilers
Stoker-fired Boilers
Fluidized-bed Combustion Boilers
Bubbling Fluidized-bed Boilers
Circulating Fluidized-bed Boilers
Comparison between Stoker-fired and Fluidized-bed Combustion Boilers
Pressurized Fluidized-bed Boilers
Problems Associated with Boilers
Corrosion in Recovery Boilers: A Cause for Worry
Cathodic Protection: A Possible Solution
Cathodic Protection: Technology and Methods
Galvanic System
Impressed Control System
Applications of Cathodic Protection in Power Plant
Underground Piping Systems
Waterfront Structures
Cooling Water Systems
Storage Tanks
Rusting in Boilers
Excessive On/Off Cycles
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Boiler Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
GE Power: An Innovation Driven Company with Several Decades of Boiler Technology Expertise
GE's Boiler Technologies to Significantly Improve Flexibility and Efficiency of Coal-Based Steam Power Plants
GE Power to Offer Low NOx Boiler Technology for Thermal Plants in India
Vendor Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Developments
Maintenance Services: A Strong Revenue Spinner for Boiler Vendors
Boiler Manufacturers Step up R&D Investment
High Raw Material Prices Drive up Operational Costs for Vendors
Manufacturers to Focus on Delivering Better Performing and Cost-efficient Boilers
Boiler Suppliers Adopts Go Green' Approach
Manufacturers Develop Designs for Converting Existing Boilers from Fossil Fuels to Biomass
A List of International Performance and Labeling Standards for Boilers by Select Country
Aggressive Product Pricing Strategies Shackles Technological Innovation
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Hamworthy Heating Introduces Modular Boiler with Aluminum Heat Exchanger
Fulton Launches Vertical Spiral-Rib Tubeless Steam Boiler
Valmet Introduces Valmet Recovery Boiler Leak Detector
Cleaver-Brooks Launches CBCW Configured Watertube Boilers
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Sumitomo SHI FW Receives a Contract from Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Outotec to Supply 35MW Power to a Facility in Turkey
GE Power Signs $1.6Bn Contract with Elektrownia to Construct Ostroleka C Plant
GE Power Receives Twin Boiler Equipment Orders from BHEL
MHPS Secures Contract from CEPC for the Renewal of Power Generation Boilers
B&W Wins a Contract to Supply Boiler Equipment for North American Power Plant
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Commence Operations for its VEGA Boiler
IHI Enters into Long Term After Sales Agreement for Boiler Equipment
MHPS Delivers Third Boiler Unit for Medupi Power Station
Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster Wheeler
IHI Receives an Order for Supply of Kalselteng-2 Boiler's Main Unit
Ariston Thermo Acquires HTP
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Acquires CFB Boiler Business from Amec Foster Wheeler
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Acquires FW Energie
MHPS Receives an Order for Tanjung Jati B Coal-Fired Power Plant
Valmet to Deliver a Biomass-fired CYMIC Power Boiler to Buzen New Energy
Valmet to Supply a Multifuel Power Boiler to Kushiro Thermal Power Plant
B&W Wins a Contract to Supply a Replacement Boiler for ArcelorMittal's Steel Plant
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Positive Growth Projected for the Market amidst Challenging Environment for Coal-based Power Generation
Gradually Decreasing Share of Coal-Fired Electricity Generation
Other Key Power Market Challenges
Focus on Sustainability and Green Features Drive Advancements in Construction and Design of Boilers
Duke Energy's Combustion-and-Boiler-Performance Program
Government Promotes Clean Coal Technologies to Lower Ecological Impact
Regulatory Overview
Section 1 ASME Code
Recent Amendments in the ASME Code
The Clean Air Act
Boiler Code Infringement: A Major Concern
EPA Finalizes Regulations on Boilers and Solid Waste Incinerators
Boiler Reconsideration Regulations from the EPA
Revised Emissions Limits and Limited Use Definitions
Energy Assessments and Sources
Amendments to Startup and Shutdown Periods
CISWI Reconsideration Rule - Problems and Amendments
EPA Introduces CO2 Standards for New Power Plant Facilities
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Shift to Thermal Power Following the Earthquake and Tsunami Drive Demand for Power Boilers
Market Snapshots
Recent Energy Sector Transformation in Japan Benefit Market Adoption
Regulatory Reforms Overview
Major Impediments to Competition in the Japanese Electric Power Sector
Rising Export Demand for Japanese Thermal Power Plant Equipment
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Shift from Fossil Fuel Based Power to Renewable Energy Sources Curtail Market Growth
EU: Moving Towards a Decarbonized Power Sector
Performance, Flexibility, Efficiency and Competitiveness: Need of the Hour for Thermal Power
EU Regulations to Come Down Heavily on Fossil Fuel Power Plants
EU Proposals for the Power Market
Volatile Energy Prices
Retirement of Surplus Capacity
Allowing Participation of Foreign Capacity Providers
B. Market Analytics
7.3.1 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Germany: The Focal Point for European Power Market Integration
Germany's Phase out of Coal Energy in the Coming Years to Hamper Long Term Growth
Siemens AG: A Major Boiler Technology License Provider Worldwide
B. Market Analytics
7.3.2 Italy
Market Analysis
7.3.3 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Closure of Coal-Based Power Plants Impacts Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.3.4 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Thermal Power Sector to Attract Investment for Modernization, Bodes Well for the Power Boilers Market
CFBs Ideal for Power Generation Applications in Russia
B. Market Analytics
7.3.5 Poland
Market Analysis
7.3.6 Turkey
Market Analysis
7.3.7 Ukraine
Market Analysis
7.3.8 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
The Fastest Growing Power Generation Market Worldwide Drives Heathy Demand for Power Boilers
Bright Prospects for Power Boilers in the APAC Region
Proposed, Planned, and Under Construction Coal-Fired Power Plants in Asia
Renewed Focus on Alternate Energy Sources Result in Cancellation of Large Number of Coal-fired Projects
Stringent Regulation Buoys Boiler Replacement Market
Manufactures and Vendors Battle for Share in the Fiercely Competitive Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Rapidly Growing Power Generation Sector Drive Strong Demand for Power Boilers
Thermal Power: The Dominant Power Source Meeting the Country's Booming Electricity Demand
China to Emerge as Global Hub for Power Boilers
Steady Economic Growth, Government Support Drive Growth in CFB Boilers Market
Waste Heat Boilers Sales Spurred by Government Initiatives and Buoyant Replacement Demand
Despite Impressive Growth in Renewable Energy Sources, Coal -Fired Power Generation Continues Unabated
Plant Closures and No Construction of New Coal Based Power Plants in China
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Construction of Several Mega Power Projects Drive Growth in Demand for Power Boilers
Power-for-All Initiative of the Indian Government Favors Market Demand
Technology Development Critical to Improve India's Power Generation Efficiency
India to Emerge as a Major Supplier of Medium Sized Boilers
Leading Boiler Manufacturers in India
Indian Manufacturers Gain Prominence in the Domestic Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market
Major Categories of Waste Heat Boilers Utilized in India
Supercritical Boiler Systems Make Their Mark in the Indian Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
South Korea's Migration from Nuclear Power to Thermal Power Sustains Growth Momentum for Power Boilers
Samcheok Plant Achieves Considerable Cost Savings using CFBs
B. Market Analytics
7.4.4 Vietnam
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.5 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Rising Power Demand in the Middle East and Africa Drives Market Growth for Power Boilers
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 South Africa
A. Market Analysis
South African Boilers Market Remains Vibrant
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Chile
Market Analysis
7.6.2 Colombia
Market Analysis
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
