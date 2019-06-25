The World Market for Power Boilers: 2016-2019 Review & Outlook to 2024 - Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Boilers: Global Market Trends, Growth Insights & Opportunity Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Boilers in terms of Annual Capacity Additions in Megawatts (MW).



The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AC Boilers S.p.A. ( Italy )

) ANDRITZ AG ( Austria )

) ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH ( Austria )

) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

) Bosch Industriekessel GmbH ( Germany )

) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( India )

) Cannon Far East (China)

China Western Power Industrial Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. ( USA )

) Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Doosan Lentjes GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Power ( USA )

) Wuhan Boiler Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Hangzhou Boiler Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Harbin Electric Corporation Co. Ltd ( China )

) Harbin Boiler Company Limited ( China )

) IHI Corporation ( Japan )

) John Wood Group PLC (UK)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Larsen & Toubro Limited ( India )

) LOINTEK ( Spain )

) Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) ( Japan )

) Miura Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Outotec Oyj ( Finland )

) Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Sumitomo SHI FW ( Japan )

) Taishan Group Tai'an Boao International Trade Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Takuma Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Thermax Limited ( India )

) Danstoker A/S ( Denmark )

) Valmet Oyj ( Finland )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at the Utility Level

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector

Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities

Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption

Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global Energy Sector

Global Energy Trends Summarized

Slower Growth

New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage

Policies Encourage Clean Energy

Changing Global Power Sector Landscape

Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive

Cyber Security Become Critical

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market

Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational Efficiency Drives Market Growth

Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be Connected' for Greater Operational Efficiencies

Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during Power Generation

Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated Optimization Offerings

Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer

Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler Optimization

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future-Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and Solutions

Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning

VFDS & O2 TRIM

Tradeoffs

Low NOx Burners

Liquid Wood

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources

Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes Well for the Market

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers

Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility

Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels

Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers

CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential

Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive Demand for Waste Heat Boilers

Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel Power

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler Combustion

Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers

New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen

ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely

Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs

Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)

Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

Supercritical Technology

Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation Opportunities for MRO Service Providers

Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers

The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers

Feed Water Preheating using Economizer

Stack Temperature

Combustion Air Preheat

Incomplete Combustion

Excess Air Control

Automatic Blowdown Control

Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation

Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling

Proper Boiler Scheduling

Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency

Variable Speed Control

Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure

Boiler Replacement

Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Boilers: Introduction

Evolution of Boiler Technology

Components of a Boiler System

Power Boilers or Utility Boilers

A Comparison between Power/Utility and Industrial Boiler

Working Principle of Power Boilers

Sensible Heat Addition

Latent Heat Addition

Superheating

Types of Power/Utility Boilers

Wall-fired Boilers

Tangentially-fired Boilers

Cyclone-fired Boilers

Stoker-fired Boilers

Fluidized-bed Combustion Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized-bed Boilers

Circulating Fluidized-bed Boilers

Comparison between Stoker-fired and Fluidized-bed Combustion Boilers

Pressurized Fluidized-bed Boilers

Problems Associated with Boilers

Corrosion in Recovery Boilers: A Cause for Worry

Cathodic Protection: A Possible Solution

Cathodic Protection: Technology and Methods

Galvanic System

Impressed Control System

Applications of Cathodic Protection in Power Plant

Underground Piping Systems

Waterfront Structures

Cooling Water Systems

Storage Tanks

Rusting in Boilers

Excessive On/Off Cycles



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Boiler Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

GE Power: An Innovation Driven Company with Several Decades of Boiler Technology Expertise

GE's Boiler Technologies to Significantly Improve Flexibility and Efficiency of Coal-Based Steam Power Plants

GE Power to Offer Low NOx Boiler Technology for Thermal Plants in India

Vendor Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Developments

Maintenance Services: A Strong Revenue Spinner for Boiler Vendors

Boiler Manufacturers Step up R&D Investment

High Raw Material Prices Drive up Operational Costs for Vendors

Manufacturers to Focus on Delivering Better Performing and Cost-efficient Boilers

Boiler Suppliers Adopts Go Green' Approach

Manufacturers Develop Designs for Converting Existing Boilers from Fossil Fuels to Biomass

A List of International Performance and Labeling Standards for Boilers by Select Country

Aggressive Product Pricing Strategies Shackles Technological Innovation



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Hamworthy Heating Introduces Modular Boiler with Aluminum Heat Exchanger

Fulton Launches Vertical Spiral-Rib Tubeless Steam Boiler

Valmet Introduces Valmet Recovery Boiler Leak Detector

Cleaver-Brooks Launches CBCW Configured Watertube Boilers



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Sumitomo SHI FW Receives a Contract from Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Outotec to Supply 35MW Power to a Facility in Turkey

GE Power Signs $1.6Bn Contract with Elektrownia to Construct Ostroleka C Plant

GE Power Receives Twin Boiler Equipment Orders from BHEL

MHPS Secures Contract from CEPC for the Renewal of Power Generation Boilers

B&W Wins a Contract to Supply Boiler Equipment for North American Power Plant

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Commence Operations for its VEGA Boiler

IHI Enters into Long Term After Sales Agreement for Boiler Equipment

MHPS Delivers Third Boiler Unit for Medupi Power Station

Wood Group Acquires Amec Foster Wheeler

IHI Receives an Order for Supply of Kalselteng-2 Boiler's Main Unit

Ariston Thermo Acquires HTP

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Acquires CFB Boiler Business from Amec Foster Wheeler

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Acquires FW Energie

MHPS Receives an Order for Tanjung Jati B Coal-Fired Power Plant

Valmet to Deliver a Biomass-fired CYMIC Power Boiler to Buzen New Energy

Valmet to Supply a Multifuel Power Boiler to Kushiro Thermal Power Plant

B&W Wins a Contract to Supply a Replacement Boiler for ArcelorMittal's Steel Plant



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

Positive Growth Projected for the Market amidst Challenging Environment for Coal-based Power Generation

Gradually Decreasing Share of Coal-Fired Electricity Generation

Other Key Power Market Challenges

Focus on Sustainability and Green Features Drive Advancements in Construction and Design of Boilers

Duke Energy's Combustion-and-Boiler-Performance Program

Government Promotes Clean Coal Technologies to Lower Ecological Impact

Regulatory Overview

Section 1 ASME Code

Recent Amendments in the ASME Code

The Clean Air Act

Boiler Code Infringement: A Major Concern

EPA Finalizes Regulations on Boilers and Solid Waste Incinerators

Boiler Reconsideration Regulations from the EPA

Revised Emissions Limits and Limited Use Definitions

Energy Assessments and Sources

Amendments to Startup and Shutdown Periods

CISWI Reconsideration Rule - Problems and Amendments

EPA Introduces CO2 Standards for New Power Plant Facilities

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Shift to Thermal Power Following the Earthquake and Tsunami Drive Demand for Power Boilers

Market Snapshots

Recent Energy Sector Transformation in Japan Benefit Market Adoption

Regulatory Reforms Overview

Major Impediments to Competition in the Japanese Electric Power Sector

Rising Export Demand for Japanese Thermal Power Plant Equipment

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Shift from Fossil Fuel Based Power to Renewable Energy Sources Curtail Market Growth

EU: Moving Towards a Decarbonized Power Sector

Performance, Flexibility, Efficiency and Competitiveness: Need of the Hour for Thermal Power

EU Regulations to Come Down Heavily on Fossil Fuel Power Plants

EU Proposals for the Power Market

Volatile Energy Prices

Retirement of Surplus Capacity

Allowing Participation of Foreign Capacity Providers

B. Market Analytics



7.3.1 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Germany: The Focal Point for European Power Market Integration

Germany's Phase out of Coal Energy in the Coming Years to Hamper Long Term Growth

Siemens AG: A Major Boiler Technology License Provider Worldwide

B. Market Analytics



7.3.2 Italy

Market Analysis



7.3.3 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Closure of Coal-Based Power Plants Impacts Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.3.4 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Thermal Power Sector to Attract Investment for Modernization, Bodes Well for the Power Boilers Market

CFBs Ideal for Power Generation Applications in Russia

B. Market Analytics



7.3.5 Poland

Market Analysis



7.3.6 Turkey

Market Analysis



7.3.7 Ukraine

Market Analysis



7.3.8 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

The Fastest Growing Power Generation Market Worldwide Drives Heathy Demand for Power Boilers

Bright Prospects for Power Boilers in the APAC Region

Proposed, Planned, and Under Construction Coal-Fired Power Plants in Asia

Renewed Focus on Alternate Energy Sources Result in Cancellation of Large Number of Coal-fired Projects

Stringent Regulation Buoys Boiler Replacement Market

Manufactures and Vendors Battle for Share in the Fiercely Competitive Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Rapidly Growing Power Generation Sector Drive Strong Demand for Power Boilers

Thermal Power: The Dominant Power Source Meeting the Country's Booming Electricity Demand

China to Emerge as Global Hub for Power Boilers

Steady Economic Growth, Government Support Drive Growth in CFB Boilers Market

Waste Heat Boilers Sales Spurred by Government Initiatives and Buoyant Replacement Demand

Despite Impressive Growth in Renewable Energy Sources, Coal -Fired Power Generation Continues Unabated

Plant Closures and No Construction of New Coal Based Power Plants in China

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Construction of Several Mega Power Projects Drive Growth in Demand for Power Boilers

Power-for-All Initiative of the Indian Government Favors Market Demand

Technology Development Critical to Improve India's Power Generation Efficiency

India to Emerge as a Major Supplier of Medium Sized Boilers

Leading Boiler Manufacturers in India

Indian Manufacturers Gain Prominence in the Domestic Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market

Major Categories of Waste Heat Boilers Utilized in India

Supercritical Boiler Systems Make Their Mark in the Indian Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

South Korea's Migration from Nuclear Power to Thermal Power Sustains Growth Momentum for Power Boilers

Samcheok Plant Achieves Considerable Cost Savings using CFBs

B. Market Analytics



7.4.4 Vietnam

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.5 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Rising Power Demand in the Middle East and Africa Drives Market Growth for Power Boilers

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 South Africa

A. Market Analysis

South African Boilers Market Remains Vibrant

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.6.1 Chile

Market Analysis



7.6.2 Colombia

Market Analysis



7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 54)

The United States (6)

(6) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (16)

(16) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)

