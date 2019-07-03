The World Market for Stone Paper, 2024: $14.4 Billion Opportunity Analysis by Application & Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global stone paper market reached a value of US$ 12.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global stone paper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global stone paper market is the rising concerns for deforestation that has promoted the use of an alternative paper composition. These environment-friendly initiatives to curtail deforestation have resulted in a positive impact on the market growth.



In addition, the market is also influenced by the growth in the packaging and stationery industry, accredited to the expanding need for high-quality and efficient labelling. Moreover, increasing R&D in the manufacturing techniques by using calcium carbonate and other organic compositions acts as another factor facilitating the demand for stone papers.



Market Summary



Application-wise, paper packaging represents the largest segment. Other major segments include labelling paper, self-adhesive paper and others.

On a regional front, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and Middle East& Africa . Amongst these, Asia-Pacific represents the biggest market.

, , , and Middle East& . Amongst these, represents the biggest market. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Stone Paper Company Ltd., Kapstone Paper, Gaia-Concept BV, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd, Sluz Stone Paper S.A., Packaging Corporation and Parax Paper.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global stone paper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global stone paper market?

What are the major application segments in the global stone paper market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global stone paper market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global stone paper market?

What is the structure of the global stone paper market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global stone paper market?

How is stone paper manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stone Paper Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Paper Packaging

6.2 Labelling Paper

6.3 Self-Adhesive Paper

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Stone Paper Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Raw Material Requirements

8.3 Manufacturing Process

8.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Stone Paper Company Ltd.

9.3.2 Kapstone Paper

9.3.3 Gaia-Concept B.V.

9.3.4 Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd.

9.3.5 Sluz Stone Paper S.A.

9.3.6 Packaging Corporation

9.3.7 Parax Paper



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuwdgu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

