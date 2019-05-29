The World Market for Sun Care Products to 2024: Sun Protection, Self-Tanning, and After-Sun Products -- Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products
The "Sun Care Products: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Sun Protection Products
- Self-Tanning Products
- After-Sun Products
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avon Products, Inc. (USA)
- Bayer Healthcare (Germany)
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- Blistex, Inc. (USA)
- Clarins Group (France)
- Coty, Inc. (USA)
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Neutrogena Corporation (USA)
- L'Oreal S.A (France)
- Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (USA)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Challenges in a Nutshell
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Sunscreens and Skin Cancer
Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products
Value Added Features Drive Sales
Demand for Youthful Appearance Add to Market Opportunities
Competition
Leading Players
Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market
Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients
Novel Ingredients
A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda
Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market
Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up
Preference for Organic Products on Rise
Multi-Functional Products
A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity
Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products
Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand
Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products
Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
An Emerging Niche
Sun Care Products for Kids
A High Growth Avenue
Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities
Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry
Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace
Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens
Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake
Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier
Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases
3. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
Departmental Stores
Direct Sales
Discount Stores
Drug Stores
Salons
Specialty Stores
Other Channels
Online Stores
A Key Distribution Channel for Sun Care Products
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sun Care Products
Sun Light Factsheet
Sun Protection Products
Self-Tanning Products
After-Sun Products
Effects of UV Radiation
UV Protection A Must
Active Ingredients
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Innospec to Unveil Range of Multifunctional Sun Care ingredients
Filorga Introduces UV-Bronze High Protection Sun Care Range
Biotherm Introduces Eco-Designed' Sun Care Range
James Read Launches New Sunless Tanning Products
Pacifica Suncare Launches 50 SPF Mineral Sun Protection Spray
Image Skincare Introduces New Prevention + Suncare Products
St. Tropez Introduces Self-Tanning Sheet Mask
Edgewell Personal Care Introduces New Sunscreen Products under Banana Boat brand
Skeyndor India Rolls out New Sun Care Range
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Introduces Siligel, MelinOIL & the new Sun Defense
DuPont Tate & Lyle Offer Facial Moisturizer for Sun Protection
MyChelle Introduces Sun Shield Liquid Tint SPF 50
Happy Skin Introduces New Sun Care Line
ALASTIN Skincare Introduces ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
Clariant Unveils New Suncare Solutions
Oleon Launches Sunblocz
Rituals Introduces New Sun Care Collection
Nivea Introduces Sun Kids Protection Roll-On
Bella Aurora Introduces New Sun Protection Range
Hawaiian Tropic Introduces New Sunscreen Range
LifeCell Skincare Launches BB Sheer with SPF 50
Ultrasun Introduces New Sun Protection Products
Empack Spraytech Releases SunZone Ultra Lotion SPF 50+
Aesop Rolls out Petitgrain Reviving Body Gel and SPF50 Body Lotion
Hawaiian Tropic Introduces Silk Hydration Weightless Lotion Sunscreen and N Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance After Sun Moisturizer
Edgewell Personal Care Introduces SunComfort Lotion Sunscreen
Shiseido Introduces Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF50+
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Unilever to Acquire Carver Korea
Eurofins Group Acquires Dermatest
Skin Elements to Acquire Tom McArthur Pty Ltd
Solsence Partners with Colorescience to Develop Sunscreens
L'Oreal to Acquire Valeant' Skincare Brands
SKIN Sunscreen Enters into Partnership with CoLLo Apparel
Innospec to Acquire the European Personal Care and Home Care Business of Huntsman
SC Johnson to Acquire Babyganics
Clinical Research Laboratories Acquires Suncare Research Laboratories
Sunless Acquires Norvell Skin Solutions
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 207)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (102)
- France (27)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (9)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)(37)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xci9t1
