The World Market for Upholstered Furniture - Market Size and Forecasts to 2020 for 70 Countries and Profiles of Top Market Players

The research report "Upholstered Furniture: World Market Outlook 2020" analyses the status and prospects of the world upholstered furniture industry, providing 2009-2018 historical statistical data for production, consumption, imports, and exports of upholstered furniture, market size and forecasts up to 2020 for 70 countries and detailed profiles of top players in this segment.



This report studies the global upholstered furniture industry, highlighting the largest markets, the growth, and openness to imports and the role of major exporting countries of this segment in the world marketplace.



The analysis of the World production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown of global upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric, other).



World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: European Union (28) + Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU and Russia; Asia and Pacific; the Middle East and Africa; North America; South America.



Country Analysis



Upholstered furniture statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format for 70 countries, selected according to their contribution to production and international trade in furniture. Each country table includes historical series on production, consumption, and trade of upholstered furniture, the openness of the industry to foreign trade, growth in consumption (forecasts), the origin of imports, the destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.



Detailed Profiles of the Top Players



A special section provides detailed company profiles for 35 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers at a global level: HQ activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, financial performance (growth of total revenues and employees), production facilities, distribution, and retailing strategies.



Considered Countries



Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:



Part I: The Outlook



1.1 Upholstered furniture. The world market

World consumption of upholstered furniture by geographical area: consumption, imports, population, per capita GNP

World consumption of upholstered furniture: trend 2009-2018

Upholstered furniture consumption by geographical region: trend 2009-2018

World consumption of upholstered furniture: trend in the 10 largest markets

Upholstered furniture imports: trend in the 6 major importing countries

The opening of upholstery market worldwide and in selected countries

1.2 World production of upholstered furniture

World production of upholstered furniture by area (EU 28 + Norway , Switzerland and Iceland , non-EU Central-East Europe and Russia , Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America ): production, exports, population per capita GNP, total GNP

, and , non-EU Central-East Europe and , and Pacific, and , , ): production, exports, population per capita GNP, total GNP World production of upholstered furniture: trend in the 10 major producing countries

Upholstered furniture production by geographical region: trend 2009-2018

Breakdown of upholstered furniture production by covering material

Upholstered furniture exports: trend in the 6 major exporting countries

Upholstery exports from main countries

1.3 Upholstered furniture. The outlook

Upholstered furniture trade: destination of exports and origin of imports in selected countries

Upholstered furniture: imports/consumption and exports/production ratios

Trend and forecasts in the world upholstered furniture trade

Upholstered furniture consumption: 2019-2020 forecasts in large markets and 2019 forecast by geographical region

Part II: Upholstered Furniture Indicators



2.1 World tables

Overview of the world upholstered furniture industry by geographical area

Upholstered furniture exports and imports, 70 countries

The opening of upholstered furniture markets:

Upholstered furniture trade:

Upholstered furniture consumption: 2018-2019 forecasts (annual changes in 70 countries)

2.2 World upholstered furniture: country tables for 70 countries



For each country

upholstered furniture sector: production, exports, imports, consumption

opening of the upholstered furniture sector to foreign trade

real growth of upholstered furniture consumption, forecasts 2019-2020

exchange rates

main upholstered furniture trading partners

Part III: Selected Profiles Of Top Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers



3.1 Company profiles for 35 leading manufacturers:

head office address, web site, email, controlled companies, subsidiaries, other related companies, brands, activity, main production, furniture product specialization, financial performance, company strategies, distribution



Appendix

Methodology, presentation conventions, classification of countries

Companies Mentioned



Aramis Invest

Ashley Furniture

Belfield Furnishing

BRW Black Red White

Cotta Collection

DFS

Ekornes

Flexsteel

Godrej

HTL International

Kuka

La-Z-Boy

Man Wah

Natuzzi

Polipol

Poltrona Frau

QuMei

Roche Bobois

Trayton Furniture

ZuoYou Furniture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82r98k

