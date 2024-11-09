The World Market for Vascular Stents (2019-2024): $11.9 Billion Opportunity Analysis with the Increasing Inclination Toward Minimally Invasive (MI) Procedures Driving Growth
Jul 09, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vascular stents market was worth US$ 8.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth worldwide. From around 991 Million adults above the age of 60 years in 2018, we expect the total global population of adults above 60 years of age to reach 1.18 Billion by 2024.
Furthermore, there has been a rise in the incidence rate of heart-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), coronary artery disease (CAD), stroke and peripheral artery disease (PAD) which have led to the growing need for heart stent surgeries. This can be attributed to lifestyle choices such as smoking and high alcohol consumption coupled with lack of physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits.
Increasing inclination toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures is also driving the market growth as the MI vascular stenting procedure ensures shorter hospital stay, quick recovery and greater comfort. The growing adoption of vascular stents in angioplasty and open-heart surgeries along with the introduction of modern surgical procedures and equipment such as drug-eluting stents and bio-absorbable stents has also contributed in driving the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vascular Stents Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Coronary Stents
6.2 Peripheral Vascular Stents
6.3 Evar Stent Grafts
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Metallic Stents
7.2 Others
8 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery
8.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents
8.2 Self-Expanding Stents
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Hospitals and Cardiac Centers
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Medtronic PLC
15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
15.3.4 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
15.3.5 Braun Melsungen AG
15.3.6 Terumo Corporation
15.3.7 Microport Scientific Corporation
15.3.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.9 Vascular Concepts Limited
15.3.10 C.R. Bard Inc.
15.3.11 W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.
15.3.12 Endologix Inc.
15.3.13 Lombard Medical
15.3.15 Translumina GmbH
15.3.16 Jotec GmbH
