The World Market for Vascular Stents (2019-2024): $11.9 Billion Opportunity Analysis with the Increasing Inclination Toward Minimally Invasive (MI) Procedures Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular stents market was worth US$ 8.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth worldwide. From around 991 Million adults above the age of 60 years in 2018, we expect the total global population of adults above 60 years of age to reach 1.18 Billion by 2024.



Furthermore, there has been a rise in the incidence rate of heart-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), coronary artery disease (CAD), stroke and peripheral artery disease (PAD) which have led to the growing need for heart stent surgeries. This can be attributed to lifestyle choices such as smoking and high alcohol consumption coupled with lack of physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits.



Increasing inclination toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures is also driving the market growth as the MI vascular stenting procedure ensures shorter hospital stay, quick recovery and greater comfort. The growing adoption of vascular stents in angioplasty and open-heart surgeries along with the introduction of modern surgical procedures and equipment such as drug-eluting stents and bio-absorbable stents has also contributed in driving the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vascular Stents Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Coronary Stents

6.2 Peripheral Vascular Stents

6.3 Evar Stent Grafts



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metallic Stents

7.2 Others



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery

8.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents

8.2 Self-Expanding Stents



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Medtronic PLC

15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.3.4 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

15.3.5 Braun Melsungen AG

15.3.6 Terumo Corporation

15.3.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

15.3.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.9 Vascular Concepts Limited

15.3.10 C.R. Bard Inc.

15.3.11 W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.

15.3.12 Endologix Inc.

15.3.13 Lombard Medical

15.3.15 Translumina GmbH

15.3.16 Jotec GmbH



