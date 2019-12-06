The World Market for Water-Soluble Polymers to 2024 - Rising Applications, Supportive Environmental Regulations, Water Pricing Trends
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global water-soluble polymers market by origin, physical form, end-use industry and region.
The report discusses the application of different commercially-available water-soluble polymers to derive specific market estimates. The report includes a comparative study between conventional and emerging technology and the importance of technological advancements in the market.
The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global water-soluble polymers market. The report's patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically - namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global water-soluble polymers market is segmented based on type of origin, physical form and end-use industry.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Scope
- A brief overview of the global water-soluble polymers market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments
- Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications
- Discussion of market dynamics, key developments, value chain analysis, and changing regulatory landscape that influence the demand of this emerging market
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., and Kemira Oyj
Market Insights
Future growth potential of the water-soluble polymers market depends on factors such rising applications of natural and mixed polymers in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, supportive environmental regulations, and water pricing trends. In addition, the growing demand for natural water-soluble polymers and polyacrylamide (synthetic) water-soluble polymers is projected to augment market growth during the forecast period. In different industries, casein, gelatin, pectin, guar gum and xanthan gum are used as natural water-soluble polymers.
Due to higher gelatinization and molecular weight, natural water-soluble polymers are used in consumer products like coatings and inks, paper, adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products. The demand for natural water-soluble polymers for these consumers is highest. Polyacrylamide base water-soluble polymers are effective in drag reduction performance in industries such as oil and gas and wastewater treatment due to their high molecular weight. Drag reduction efficiency is known to be closely associated with flow conditions and the rheological, physical and/or chemical characteristics of the polymers added.
A breakdown of product lifecycle for water-soluble polymers by geography shows an interesting trend. In the U.S. and Canada, the water-soluble polymers market has already reached its maturity phase due to the lack water treatment facilities expansion, decreased government spending and a saturation of industry level applications. On the other hand, the water-soluble polymers market in Mexico is in a growth phase due to rising demands for water treatment caused by increases in the price of clean water, supportive environmental regulations and the expansion of industrial water and wastewater treatment projects.
Emulsion water-soluble polymer producers find it tough to penetrate the North American market due to higher awareness among stakeholders and the dominance of powder and solution water-soluble polymers. In North America, food processing is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers. In Europe, market growth in France, Italy, Belgium and the U.K. looks unimpressive due to a slump in manufacturing sector, economic volatility and maturity of the water treatment chemicals sector.
Factors such as steady economic growth, growth in mining sectors and government investments in water treatment projects are expected to drive the growth of water-soluble polymers market in Germany and Scandinavia. Due to greater knowledge among stakeholders regarding water-soluble polymers and water treatment infrastructure and greater preference for natural water-soluble polymers, applications of synthetic and mixed water-soluble polymer is pretty low in the European market. In terms of volume, in Europe, manufacturing (including food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, water treatment, textile and paper, petroleum and mining industries) is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- Statement by Key Opinion Leader
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Company Market Shares
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Origin
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Synthetic Water-Soluble Polymers
- Natural Water-Soluble Polymers
- Mixed Water-Soluble Polymers
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Physical Form
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Emulsion
- Powder
- Solution
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Food Processing
- Mining
- Paper
- Petroleum and Oil Field
- Personal Care
- Textile
- Water Treatment
- Other Industries
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- North America
- Overview
- Europe
- Overview
- Asia-Pacific
- Overview
- Rest of the World
- Overview
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Polymer Materials
- Introduction
- Polyacrylamide and Copolymers
- Polyvinyl Alcohol
- Gelatin
- Guar Gum and Derivatives
- Others
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Review by Country
- Important Patents on Water-Soluble Polymer Technologies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alamanda Polymers Inc.
- Arkema France S.A.
- Ashland Global Holding Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bastech. Llc
- Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp.
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Colorcon Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Drilling Specialty Co., Llc
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.
- Gac Chemical Corp.
- Gantrade Corp.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kuraray Group
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- Noltex Llc
- Rantec Corp.
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)
- SNF S.A.S.
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg2wts
