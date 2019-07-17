The World Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market to 2024: Forecast by Equipment, Application, Region and Country
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market: Analysis By Equipment, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities, the growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for a safe and pollution-free environment.
China and India are the biggest markets in the current period and expected to be followed by Australia in the forecast period. The market of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value)-Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Equipment-Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems
- By Application-Offshore, Onshore
Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value)-Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Equipment-Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems
- By Application-Offshore, Onshore
Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Nigeria
- Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (Value)-Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Equipment-Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems
- By Application-Offshore, Onshore
Other Report Highlights
- Industry Structure
- SWOT Analysis
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Product Benchmarking
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Siemens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, FLIR Systems, Pure Technologies Limited, PSI, Perma-Pipe, Spectris, Emerson Electric, Schlumberger, TTK, Sensit, Hifi Engineering
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Challenges
5.3 Market Trends
6. Industry Structure
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Product Benchmarking
7.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
7.3 SWOT Analysis
8. Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis
8.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size - By Value (2014-2018)
8.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size - By Value (2019-2024)
8.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment (Thermal Imaging, Flow Meters, Pressure Sensors, Fibre Optics, Acoustic Sensors, Software Systems), By Value (2014-2024)
8.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)
8.3.2 Market Opportunities of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment
8.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application (Offshore, Onshore), By Value (2014-2024)
8.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)
8.4.2 Market Opportunities of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Application
8.5 Average Selling Price of Leak Detecting Equipment
8.6 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Regional Analysis
8.6.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Regional Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)
9. Americas Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis
12. RoW (Middle East & Africa) Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Siemens
13.2 Honeywell International
13.3 Schneider Electric
13.4 FLIR Systems Inc.
13.5 Pure Technologies Limited
13.6 PSI AG
13.7 Perma-Pipe
13.8 Spectris PLC
13.9 Emerson Electric
13.10 Schlumberger
13.11 TTK
13.12 Sensit
13.13 Hifi Engineering
