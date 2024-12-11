The World's First High-Capacity Electric Water Heater, the Essency EXR, Now Available in Eighteen U.S. States

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency, a leading provider of innovative hot water solutions, has announced the continuing rollout of its revolutionary EXR water heater, which is now available in 18 states as well as the District of Columbia.

The Essency EXR, the world's first high-capacity electric water heater, brings homeowners a new level of durability and simplicity. Its cutting-edge technology employs intelligent temperature management and quick recovery to deliver an 80-gallon First Hour Rating in a standard-size residential tank footprint. And, the innovative design of the EXR makes it the perfect choice for households of all sizes. Unlike traditional storage tank water heaters, which typically last only an average of eight years, the Essency EXR is built to serve fresh, clean, hot water for over 30 years, providing unmatched durability and performance.

Following its success in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, the product's distribution has expanded to Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

"With the positive reception from contractors who tell us that installing an EXR is practically 'plug and play,' we are excited to continue expanding our distribution of this product," says Scott Isaksen, National Sales Director for Essency. "Plumbers praise the ease of installation and customer satisfaction, thanks to the product's reliable performance and 20-year transferrable warranty. We're excited for more U.S. homeowners to experience the benefits of the EXR."

Whether as a direct replacement for a standard tank water heater, for new-build installations or wherever a new residential water heater is required, the EXR seamlessly integrates into any setting. Its elegant cabinet-type shape sets it apart, making it the most functional and most beautiful home water heater on the market today. Plumbers also appreciate its light weight and built-in handles, which make it much easier to maneuver than a standard tank heater.

New owners of the Essency EXR have noted how happy they were about the simplicity of installation without a lot of home reconstruction. They're finally able to have all the hot water their family needs throughout their home whenever they need it while also saving real dollars with features like "Water Saver" and "Vacation Mode."

About Essency

Founded in 2010, Essency is committed to reimagining the hot water industry. The Essency EXR is the winner of the prestigious 2023 Edison Award in the category of Consumer Solutions- Sustainable Design. For more information about Essency and the EXR, visit www.essencyhome.com. Essency water heaters are available for installation by professional, factory-trained plumbing contractors in 18 U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Ferguson is the exclusive U.S. distributor to the plumbing wholesale trade for Essency water heaters.

