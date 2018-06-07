The world's first IR BOT
The tool that will change the way publicly held companies communicate with the market
16:21 ET from MZ Group
SAO PAULO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to understand the needs of analysts and investors while they navigate IR websites, the BOT (virtual assistant) is a tool that saves time with rapid and assertive searches.
In addition to helping meet three of the main demands on websites - the search for documents; the search for mentions in documents; and contact IR - in a more agile way, the BOT helps the market interact with the IR team and provides a unique experience.
To check out the first BOT, visit ri.cielo.com and interact with LIA.
