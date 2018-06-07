The world's first IR BOT

SAO PAULO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to understand the needs of analysts and investors while they navigate IR websites, the BOT (virtual assistant) is a tool that saves time with rapid and assertive searches.

In addition to helping meet three of the main demands on websites - the search for documents; the search for mentions in documents; and contact IR - in a more agile way, the BOT helps the market interact with the IR team and provides a unique experience.

To check out the first BOT, visit ri.cielo.com and interact with LIA.

Our portfolio of intelligence and communication solutions equips our clients to stay ahead of the market by providing all the necessary tools and perceptions to enable more assertive decision-making that creates more value.

For more information, access www.mzgroup.com.

Contact: info@mzgroup.com

+55 11 3529-3799

