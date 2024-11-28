The World's First Oversized Modular Bed-in-a-Box Casual-Luxury Line Launched by The Ace Collection®

"We wanted to create something that feels luxurious but better fits peoples' budgets and the way they live and shop today," Ana Pekarovic Post this

Aimed at bringing "casual luxury" to the forefront, Ace-in-a-Box reimagines oversized comfort with modularity and affordability. It is the world's first oversized modular mattress-in-a-box, a concept as practical as it is indulgent. "We wanted to create something that feels luxurious but fits the way people live and shop today," explains founder and designer Ana Pekarovic.

At its core, Ace-in-a-Box promises a tailored sleep experience. The hero of the line is the Double Deck Mattress, featuring interchangeable toppers that let users fine-tune their comfort levels—from firm to ultra-soft—all in one product. For those seeking simplicity, there's the Deck Mattress, which comes in either firm or soft but can be upgraded with an additional topper later.

Manufactured in the U.S., the Ace-in-a-Box mattresses and bases are made-to-order and shipped compactly for convenience. From doorstep delivery to unboxing, assembly, and personalizing your comfort setup, the process is seamless. Top it off with Ace's signature oversized bedding, and you're ready to sink into a sleep experience unlike any other.

Sleeping for the Modern Era

Ace-in-a-Box isn't just about filling a niche—it's about expanding how we think of sleep. Standard bed sizes weren't designed with tall individuals, families, or pet lovers in mind. These are Ace's everyday customers, and the new collection caters to their unique needs with three custom sizes:

Ace Size®: Fits three 36" wide king-sized pillows side by side.





Ace Family Size®: Accommodates four king-sized pillows, perfect for families or larger-than-life pets.





: Accommodates four king-sized pillows, perfect for families or larger-than-life pets. Ace Player Size®: 80" wide and more than 2 feet longer than a California King, ideal for athletes or the exceptionally tall.

"We're not just creating beds; we're designing solutions," says Pekarovic. "Our customers live big lives, and they deserve products that reflect that."

Limited Pre-Sale Launch

To mark the occasion, Ace-in-a-Box is launching as a pre-sale event before rolling out to a wider audience. Customers can purchase a la carte or opt for complete sets, including modular bases and headboards, all designed for easy assembly. Financing options through Affirm make the experience even more accessible.

The Queen and King beds may rule tradition, but in the world of oversized comfort, the Ace reigns supreme.

Visit www.aceinabox.com for pre-orders and media inquiries, or media contact: [email protected] for more information.

About Ana and Ace

Founder Ana Pekarovic, the first American born in her Family, proudly lives the American Dream of opportunity and entrepreneurship. Her story is one of vision and tenacity. She was born and raised in California while staying deeply connected to her European roots.

She began her interior design career in 1995 as an apprentice and later became a senior designer for the Getty family. In 2005, she founded a design firm and continued to travel the globe sourcing and manufacturing luxury goods for high-end interior design clientele. Her appreciation and quest for unique craftsmanship led her to work with and showcase some of the finest cottage industries worldwide.

Being immersed in the design industry, Ana recognized that a growing demand was largely ignored, and she knew she had the solution and all the resources to fulfill that need.

In the fall of 2017, Ana created The Ace Collection® bringing oversized luxury beds to life. Since then, she's curated a brand for not only the luxury seeker but also for anyone who need and desire space and comfort.

Her journey from interior designer to luxury entrepreneur has made The Ace Collection® a beacon of innovation in home design.

