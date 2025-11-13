Why the Player Size® Bed by The Ace Collection® Is a Game-Changer for Elite Athletes, and Anyone Who Wants to Sleep Like One

Measuring an astonishing 9 feet by 80 inches the Player Size® Bed isn't just bigger. It's smarter, fully customizable to individual sleep comfort preferences, and strategically engineered for peak recovery. Designed to fit tall frames, powerful bodies, and ambitious dreams, it is redefining what it means to sleep like a pro.

From Locker Room Secret to Sleep Luxury Legend

What started as a custom innovation for professional athletes has become the insider's pick for top performers who take their performance seriously. Word spread fast, from training camps to courtside chatter, and soon, the Player Size® Bed was being called the "MVP of mattresses."

You don't have to be an athlete to live like one, or sleep like one. Whether you're a parent running after toddlers, an entrepreneur chasing deadlines, or a worker on their feet all day, recovery is non-negotiable. The Player Size® Bed by The Ace Collection® gives everyone the space, comfort, and support they need to recharge properly and wake up ready to take on their own version of game day.

"Today's world demands performance from all of us," says Ana Pekarovic, Founder of The Ace Collection®. "You don't have to play in a league to feel like you're constantly in motion. The Player Size® Bed was created for anyone who wants to sleep deeply, recover fully, and show up at their best, every single day."

Elite athletes were approaching The Ace Collection® with a common but unresolved problem. They train for excellence, yet their beds weren't built to support their bodies during recovery. The Player Size® Premium Mattress was developed to give them space, support, and a personalized comfort system that allows their bodies to recover fully and perform at their best. And doesn't everyone need this?

The Science of Better Sleep and Bigger Dreams

Sleep isn't downtime. It's game time for the body's recovery system. For athletes who treat every night as a performance tool, the right bed can make all the difference. The Player Size® Bed delivers unmatched space, stability, and customization, allowing every sleeper, athlete or otherwise, to fine-tune their rest just as carefully as they fine-tune their training.

Its spacious design promotes full-body alignment and longer, more restorative sleep cycles, while giving sleepers the freedom to roll, stretch, and sprawl without bumping an edge or a partner. With adjustable toppers, dual-sided construction, and personalized firmness, every body can achieve its ideal sleep experience, leading to faster recovery and better performance day after day.

Built Like a Champion

Each Player Size® Premium Mattress is handcrafted in the USA using athlete-approved materials that combine sustainability, strength, and pure comfort.

The Winning Formula:

High-Density Steel Coil Core. American steel built for durability, motion isolation, and stability under pressure.

American steel built for durability, motion isolation, and stability under pressure. Premium Latex Toppers. Made from natural tree sap. Choose between a 3-inch Medium Firm or 5-inch Ultra-Plush for personalized comfort, with an optional Deuce Topper to adjust firmness.

Made from natural tree sap. Choose between a 3-inch Medium Firm or 5-inch Ultra-Plush for personalized comfort, with an optional Deuce Topper to adjust firmness. Natural Luxury Fabrics. Organic cotton, New Zealand wool, and natural latex keep temperatures cool and calm.

Organic cotton, New Zealand wool, and natural latex keep temperatures cool and calm. Double-Sided Design. Flip it, refresh it, and keep it performing season after season.

Choose Your Champion:

Premium Natural Mattress. Eco-luxury sleep made with sustainable, organic materials.

Eco-luxury sleep made with sustainable, organic materials. Premium Cotton Mattress. Classic comfort with breathable, enduring support.

Both are available with headboards, bases, custom toppers, and bespoke bedding designed specifically for oversized dimensions.

The Complete Player Size® Experience

A true performance bed deserves an equally impressive stage. The Ace Collection® offers custom oversized frames, also in extra high, headboards, and tailored linens made to match the Player Size's majestic proportions. And yes, it's every bit as photogenic as it is functional.

Bed Size Dimensions Verdict for Athletes Twin 38" wide x 75" long Like trying to nap in an airplane seat. Queen 60" wide x 80" long Cozy, until your calves hang off. California King 72" wide x 84" long Nice try, but it can't go the full distance. Player Size® 80" wide x 108" long The GOAT of beds, spacious, supportive, elite.

Why Pros Choose The Ace Collection®

Trusted by elite athletes, high performers, and luxury sleep connoisseurs, The Ace Collection® has become the benchmark for performance-level comfort. It's not just the size, it's the science, craftsmanship, and customizability that make every Ace bed a personal recovery sanctuary.

From NBA giants to NFL champions, pros across disciplines are choosing the Player Size® Bed because it's not just a mattress, it's a performance investment. Even if you don't wear a jersey, you can still sleep like a legend.

Final Whistle: Dream Big, Recover Bigger

If your body is your engine, sleep is the tune-up that keeps it championship-ready. The Player Size® Bed by The Ace Collection® is where luxury meets legacy, crafted for those who give their all and expect the same from their rest.

Sleep deeper. Recover faster. Perform better.

Because greatness doesn't happen by accident. It happens overnight.

Thanksgiving sale starts today. Visit acesize.com to customize your own Player Size® bed and experience what elite athletes already know: when it comes to rest, size and science matter.

The Player Size® Premium Mattress by The Ace Collection® - Built for Pros. Perfected for Everyone.

