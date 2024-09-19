The world's largest gathering of osteopathic physicians convenes in San Antonio

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's premier osteopathic medical education conference, OMED, will take place Sept. 20-22, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio. Hosted by the American Osteopathic Association, the event brings together thousands of osteopathic physicians (DOs), medical students and other health care professionals from across the country.

OMED offers learning and networking opportunities focused on innovative topics including health information technology and applications of generative AI for clinical medicine. The event provides the latest perspectives from industry leaders on the future of health care, as well as insights on providing culturally competent care.

This year's conference offers more than 200 hours of continuing medical education (CME) credit spanning 20 medical specialties. Participants may attend in person in San Antonio or access on-demand programming via an online conference platform.

"We have an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and presenters who will inspire and enlighten, while providing dynamic education that will showcase the true distinctiveness of osteopathic medicine," said AOA President Teresa A. Hubka, DO, FACOOG (Dist.), FACOG, CS.

OMED24 highlights will include:

Main Stage sessions from nationally-recognized experts and influential thought leaders focused on pivotal issues in healthcare, including NASA Chief Health and Medical Officer James D. Polk , DO, who will discuss the challenges and rewards of a career in space medicine; Physician to the U.S. President Kevin O'Connor , DO, who oversees medical care for the president, vice president, White House staff and visitors; Emmy-award winning media personality Montel Williams , who will discuss his 25-year battle with multiple sclerosis and his work as a health care advocate for patients with chronic illnesses; and retired WNBA MVP Tamika Catchings, who founded the Catch the Stars foundation in 2004 to provide services and mentorship for underprivileged children.





An Exhibit Hall featuring medical innovators and industry leaders offering dynamic presentations, groundbreaking technologies and engaging discussions.





Educational didactic sessions from 20 medical specialties, including: Addiction Medicine, Allergy and Immunology, Anesthesiology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Hematology, Internal Medicine, Military, Neurology/Psychiatry, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Occupational and Preventive Medicine, Orthopedics, Osteopathy, Pathology, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Prolotherapy, Radiology and Sports Medicine.

For more information about OMED programming, visit https://omed.osteopathic.org.

The number of DOs in the U.S. has increased by more than 30% in the past five years. Osteopathic physicians make up 11% of the U.S. physician workforce and 25% of the nation's medical students are pursuing careers in osteopathic medicine. DOs practice in every medical specialty, from primary care to surgery and emergency medicine, and hold some of the most prominent positions in medicine today.

"The osteopathic profession continues to grow exponentially, and our physicians play a critical role in providing care for patients in underserved areas and in high-demand specialties," said AOA CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA.

About the American Osteopathic Association

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 197,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org .

