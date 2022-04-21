The World's Largest Pickle Party® Adds a Second Day to Its Pickle-Themed Celebration in Order to Service the High Demand for Tickets

The Popular Pickle Festival, hosted by Viral Festivals, with 8.4 million views on TikTok returns to Maryland September 24 & 25; tickets go on sale May 9

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Dill™, a digital pickle community with 400,00 followers across several social media channels, adds a second day to their World's Largest Pickle Party® to meet the demand for tickets. Pickle festivals have exploded in popularity across the country, and The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® is the pickle event that everyone is eager to attend.

The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party The famous Pickle Pizza the best selling item at the World's Largest Pickle Party Guests enjoying their time at The World's Largest Pickle Party

The festival will be hosted at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore, MD, on September 24th and 25th. Tickets officially go on sale on May 9th and can be purchased at www.bigdill.com. Pricing is tiered, with tickets ranging from $21.99 to $74.99 for VIP Guests.

Currently, there is a waiting list of over 8,000 people who provided their email to be the first in line to scoop up tickets on an early bird list. Due to the high demand, organizers added a second day to include another 5,000 guests. The pickle-themed festival, which started in 2019, survived a shuttered year for the event industry in 2020 and rebounded by selling out tickets in under four weeks last year.

The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® draws pickle enthusiasts from all over the world. Viral Festivals, the company that produces The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party®, credits building a massive pickle community on social media during the quarantine as the critical reason for the event's ascension in popularity.

The Big Dill has amassed over 8.4 million views on TikTok, 185,000 followers on Facebook, manages a Facebook group, I Love Pickles, with 100,000 followers, and has 35,000 followers on Instagram. The brand has quickly become the largest pickle-themed community in the world.

What is The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party®?

The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® is the premier pickle event of the year, featuring a pickle garden with 10+ artisan pickle companies from all over the country.

Entertaining guests throughout the weekend is a modern country, pop, live stage production with performances by musicians, actors, comedy routines, and choreographed dancers. Guests are also entertained by the crowd's favorite, Pickle Eating Championship featuring competitive eaters and the hilarious Brine Chug Challenge.

Custom-themed cocktails and liquor experiences are developed by brands Tullamore D.E.W., The Original Pickle Shot, Milagro Tequila, and Old Bay® Vodka to keep 21+ attendees celebrating throughout the day. Photo-Ready Attractions are placed throughout the festival, and Giant L.E.D. Video Walls capture all the stage action, so fans never miss a second in concession lines.

A section of the festival is dedicated to carnival games for kids, mascots including Dilly the Pickle®, RAVENS Poe, and The Oriole Bird traverses the festival grounds taking pictures with guests; or test your rodeo skills with indoor bull riding. Guests also get to munch on pickled-themed culinary delights, including fried pickles, pickle pizza, pickle egg rolls, pickle fries, and pickle ice cream in addition to your traditional carnival treats and sweets.

About the venue Power Plant Live!

Developed in partnership with the City of Baltimore, Power Plant Live! has become the region's dominant entertainment destination, attracting millions of visitors annually since its launch in 2001. Located just one block from Baltimore's World Famous Inner Harbor, and just a short walk from Oriole Park at Camden Yard, M&T Bank Stadium, and other major attractions.

About Viral Festivals, LLC

Viral Festivals is a Delaware-based event production and management team that specializes in digital marketing, festival operations, and brand development.

Media Contact

Kevin Baxter

[email protected]

302-981-9838

SOURCE Viral Festivals