The World's Largest Producer of Miracle Berry Products, MiraBurst, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been chosen as agency of record for MiraBurst, a line of miracle berry products aimed to help consumers cut back on excessive sugar consumption, and aid sugar addictions.

5WPR will raise awareness about the miracle berry and MiraBurst's product offerings through a strategic plan that includes media and influencer relations. Dr. Emmanuel Asare, founder of MiraBurst, will help to educate consumers on the benefits of the miracle berry, calling on his personal experience of struggling to change his diet and reduce his sugar intake upon receiving a borderline diabetic diagnosis in 2013.

"Increased sugar intake is linked to many health risks, and has been a top concern in the United States for years," said Dara A. Busch, President of 5WPR. "We're excited to share the benefits of MiraBurst, and Dr. Asare's unique story, to educate consumers and elevate the brand within the health and wellness space."

"After extensive discussions with several leading PR companies in the country, we are excited to finally partner with 5WPR," said Dr. Emmanuel Asare, CEO, MiraBurst. "With their expertise and experience, we are confident in their ability to help us increase the awareness of this unique Superfruit globally, and help individuals live healthier lives."

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health team has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries, including parenting & health technologies and CBD. The practice was named a 2020 Top Healthcare Practice by O'Dwyer's.

About MiraBurst®

MiraBurst was founded in 2014 by Dr. Emmanuel Asare with a mission to use the miracle berry to help solve the global problem of excessive sugar consumption and sugar addiction. In 2013, Dr. Asare was diagnosed with borderline diabetes and was forced to change his diet and reduce his sugar intake. However, it proved extremely difficult because he was addicted to sugar-filled foods and drink. As he attempted to find ways to cut down on sugar and still satisfy his sweet tooth, he saw a television program that explored a fruit called the miracle berry to help develop sugar free recipes for people looking to cut down on sugar without sacrificing the sweet taste.

The program also discussed how this same berry was helping cancer patients by temporarily masking chemotherapy associated metallic taste to allow them enjoy eating food again. It mentioned that this unique berry, which originates from Ghana, West Africa, has the potential to change the way people eat by eliminating unnecessary sugar intake and be especially beneficial for diabetics, borderline diabetics, and people undergoing chemotherapy.

This piqued Dr. Asare's interest as he also is from Ghana originally. That is when he decided to devote his time and energy to commercialize this fruit for the benefit of himself, the world, and Ghana. He conducted extensive research including traveling back to Ghana to identify regions where the berry can be cultivated on a large scale for global consumption.

Through his work, research and personal experience, Dr. Asare has made it his mission to help diabetics, borderline diabetics, chemotherapy patients, children and the health conscious population reduce the sugar intake in their diet without sacrificing the sweet taste to lead healthier lives. www.MiraBurst.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

